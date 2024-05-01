Pittsburgh Marathon 2024: Schedule, order of events, records, top runners and more

The 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon is scheduled to take place on May 5 with the runners set to begin at Liberty Avenue, located between Sixth Street and Seventh Street. The event will primarily take place on flat roads in Pittsburgh and will finish at the Boulevard of the Allies, between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street.

Over 42,000 participants are set to make an appearance at the event. On May 4, events like 5K, champions mile, kids marathon, toddler trot, and pet walk. On the day of the marathon race, the marathon relay, half marathon, BACK half marathon, and 4-mile fitness challenge are also poised to take place.

The marathon, which was inaugurated in 1985, will be in its 33rd installment in the 2024 edition. A total of $102,000 prize money will be awarded to the athletes across multiple disciplines.

Some prominent athletes who will be vying for the titles at the 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon are Nick Wolk, and Tyler McCandless in the men’s elite, and Margo Malone, and Sarah Biehl in the women’s elite. Wesley Kiptoo, Alvaro Abreu, and Jared Ward, in the men’s half marathon alongside Caroline Rotich, and Nicole Hilton in the women’s half-marathon will also be in action.

Schedule and order of events for the Pittsburgh Marathon 2024

All the timings are in Eastern Daylight Time

May 4, 2024 (Saturday)

8:00 AM EDT - 5K

8:30 AM EDT - Toddler Trot

9:00 AM EDT - Champions Mile

9:30 AM EDT - Kids Marathon

12:00 PM EDT - Pet Walk

May 5, 2024 (Sunday)

7:00 AM EDT - Marathon

7:00 AM EDT - Marathon Relay

7:00 AM EDT - Half Marathon

9:00 AM EDT - BACK Half Marathon

9:30 AM EDT - 4-Mile Fitness Challenge

Who holds the course records at the Pittsburgh Marathon?

Kenya’s John Kagwe, known for winning consecutive New York City Marathon in 1997 and 1998, holds the course record in the men’s division with a sensational time of 2:10:24 set at the 1995 edition.

Meanwhile, the women’s record is currently held by Margaret Groos, who clocked a time of 2:29:50 in the 1988 edition.

Groos competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and not the main Marathon, both of which took place at the same venue but were considered a different event. However, the organizers of the Pittsburgh Marathon accepted Groos’ timing as the meet record for the event.