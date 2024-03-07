"Please add Gabby Douglas"; "Can't wait to go again" - Fans react to announcement of Gold Over America Tour 2024 starring Simone Biles

Fans are elated over the return of Gold Over America Tour 2024, which is headlined by Simone Biles and is set to take place at 30 different US arenas this fall.

Simone Biles will perform alongside other gymnasts, including the likes of Shilese Jones, Melanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, and Fred Richard, with many more athletes yet to be announced.

The Gold Over America Tour celebrates world-class gymnastics, and according to the official portal, this event is designed to inspire the next generation of champions. It stated that:

"The 2024 edition will embody hope, strength, resilience, and determination. The GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR is all about letting your GOLD shine."

Gold Over America Tour, in their Instagram post, announced the return of the tour, captioning it "It's time to GOAT!" and adding:

"The @athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is BACK in action this fall. Head to GoldOverAmericaTour.com to sign up for updates on priority access and on sale info." #GoldOverAmericaTour #letsgoat

Simone Biles' Gold Over America Tour to be the first public event for Frontwave Arena

Frontwave Arena, North County's new multi-purpose sports and entertainment arena, will host Gold Over America Tour featuring Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, as the venue's first public event.

Gymnastics fans are enthusiastic about Simone Biles

Showcasing the talent of the Olympic gymnasts, the Gold Over America tour is one of the most awaited events this year. Josh Elias, Frontwave Arena CEO, told The Coast News that they are eagerly waiting for the event. He said:

"We are eagerly awaiting the day we can open the doors to the public, and what an awesome way we get to do it - by launching the Gold Over America Tour starring the one and only Simone Biles."

Elias believes that this tour will be the first of many events happening at the arena in the near future:

"This event kicks off what will be an amazing lineup of events Frontwave Arena will offer, including everything from concerts and comedy shows to family shows and sporting events."

The Gold Over America Tour is set to draw a huge crowd to this new multi-purpose indoor arena, which has an estimated seating capacity of 7,600.