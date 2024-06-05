Portland Track Festival 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The 2024 edition of the Portland Track Festival is all set to be held between June 8 to 9 at the Mount Hood Community College and Lincoln High School. Being a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour- Bronze level, the Portland track and field tournament offers a wide spectrum of track tournaments for local athletes as well as elite athletes.

The Portland Track Festival 2024 also consists of events for high school boys and girls. Now, let's know more about the schedule and order of events for the 2024 edition of the Portland Track Festival.

Portland Track Festival 2024: Complete Schedule and Order of Events

June 8 (Saturday)

Open events:

5:30 PM PT- High School Girls, Masters, Juniors combined 2000m Sprint

5:45 PM PT- High School Boys, Masters, Juniors combined 2000m Sprint

Trending

6:00 PM PT- 800m Heat 2 Women's

6:05 PM PT- 800m Heat 1 Women's

6:10 PM PT- 800m Heat 4 Men's

6:15 PM PT- 800m Heats 3 Men's

6:20 PM PT- 800m Heat 2 Men's

6:25 PM PT- 800m Heat 1 Men's

6:30 PM PT- 5000m Heat 1 Women's

6:50 PM PT- 5000m Heat 4 Women's

7:10 PM PT- 5000m Heat 3 Men's

7:30 PM PT- 5000m Heat 2 Men's

7:45 PM PT- 5000m Heat 1 Men's

High-Performance events:

8:00 PM PT- 3000m Heat 3 Men's

8:10 PM PT- 3000m Heat 2 Men's

8:20 PM PT- 3000m Heat 1 Men's

8:35 PM PT- 3000m Heat 2 Women's

8:45 PM PT- 3000m Heat 1 Women's

9:00 PM PT- Incubatoru 10000m Heat 1 Women's

9:35 PM PT- Maurten 10000m Heat 1 Men's

June 9 (Sunday)

Open events:

2:10 PM PT- Mile Master's

2:20 PM PT- Youth Mile Boys (Middle School)

2:30 PM PT- Youth Mile Girls (Middle School)

2:40 PM PT- 1500m Heat 4 Boys (High School)

2:45 PM PT- 1500m Heat 3 Boys (High School)

2:50 PM PT- 1500m Heat 2 Boys (High School)

2;55 PM PT- 1500m Heat 1 Boys (High School)

3:05 PM PT- 1500m Heat 4 Men's

3:10 PM PT- 1500m Heat 3 Men's

3:15 PM PT- 1500m Heat 2 Men's

3:20 PM PT- 1500m Heat 1 Men's

3:25 PM PT- 1500m Heat 2 Women's

3:30 PM PT- 1500m Heat 1 Women's

3:40 PM PT- Men's 400m

3:45 PM PT- Women's 400m

High-Performance Events:

3:50 PM PT- 800m Heat 6 Men's

3:55 PM PT- 800m Heat 5 Men's

4:00 PM PT- 800m Heat 4 Men's

4:05 PM PT- 800m Heat 3 Men's

4:10 PM PT- 800m Heat 5 Women's

4:15 PM PT- 800m Heat 4 Women's

4:20 PM PT- 800m Heat 3 Women's

4:25 PM PT- 1500m Heat 7 Women's

4:30 PM PT- 1500m Heat 6 Men's Men's

4:35 PM PT- 1500m Heat 5 Men's

4:40 PM PT- 1500m Heat 4 Men's

4:45 PM PT- 1500m Heat 3 Men's

5:00 PM PT- 1500m Heat 6 Women's

5:05 PM PT- 1500m Heat 5 Women's

5:10 PM PT- 1500m Heat 4 Women's

5:15 PM PT- 1500m Heat 3 Women's

5:25 PM PT- 5000m Heat 3 Men's

5:40 PM PT- 5000m Heat 3 Women's

6:50 PM PT- 800m Heat 2 Women's

6:55 PM PT- 800m Heat 2 Men's

7:00 PM PT- 1500m Heat 2 Women's

7:10 PM PT- 1500m Heat 2 Men's

7:20 PM PT- 5000m Heat 2 Women's

7:40 PM PT- 5000m Heat 2 Men's

Portland Track Festival 2024: Where to Watch

All the races and live events from the 2024 edition of the Portland Track Festival will be available on the official website of TrackInd.com. Besides, the fans can also stay updated with the results of the races through the official website of the World Athletics page.