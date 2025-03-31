Post heartbreak in first major race of the season Letsile Tebogo shares strong message about fear

Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo shared a strong message after facing a loss in his first major race of the season at the Maurie Plant Meet 2025 in Australia. The 21-year-old lost to Bayapo Ndori in his first race of the season in the men's 400m after a tough fight in the final moments of the race.

Tebogo had defeated Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in the finals of the men's 200m at the Paris Olympics and emerged as one of the most promising next-generation sprinters. He went to showcase his athletic prowess in back-to-back appearances in all Diamond League events post the Paris Olympics,

The athlete from Botswana received a massive welcome in his home country for his magnificent performances on his track and expressed his desire to continue his dominance in the upcoming year. Soon, he embarked on his off-season training to prepare for his upcoming races.

However, the Olympic gold medalist suffered a tough loss at the Maurie Plant Meet in the 400m, where he clocked 45.26s to finish second. The loss brought about a lot of scrutiny from fans on social media however, Tebogo remained optimistic about his performance and hoped to improve as the season progressed. Amid the minor backlash on social media Letsile Tebogo shared a strong message on social media about having a fear while competing.

He revealed that his strong work ethic, complemented by a staunch discipline, helps him to be confident and eliminate all kinds of fears.

"Work ethic eliminates fear. Laziness creates fear. I'm never afraid because I put in the work," he wrote.

Letsile Tebogo shares a strong message | Instagram@tebogo_letsile_

Letsile Tebogo on the aftermath of winning the Olympic gold medal

Letsile Tebogo at the Maurie Plant Meet - Source: Getty

Letsile Tebogo opened up about the aftermath of winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in an interview with Citius Mag. The 21-year-old revealed that the win had made him a superstar in his country, which made it difficult for him to step out due to his popularity.

He revealed that it leads him to overthink a lot of situations, which inturn makes it difficult for him.

"I’m not a free human being these days. I’m just a superstar in my country, which I don't like because I can’t even go to the mall and get something for myself. I have to send somebody to do it," he said.

I think this also leads me to overthink so many things about why I became this person, and why didn't I choose another path but I can't go back to my ways. I just have to stick to the ways and just keep on going and see how I could overcome the whole situation that is in my head," he added.

Letsile Tebogo expressed his desire to continue to represent Botswana at the highest level and put forward his best performances on the track.

