Prague International Marathon 2024 Full Results: Berhanu Hayle and Bedatu Hirpa clinch men's and women's titles

Marathon runners from all over the world assembled in the beautiful city of Prague on Sunday for the 30th edition of the Prague International Marathons.

The 2024 edition of the tournament saw a close contest in both the men's and women's races. Ethiopia's Badane Hirpa clinched the women's race after she touched the finishing line at 2:23:41. Kenya's Tuitoek Jepchirchir and Ethiopia's Amare Alene followed suit with run times of 2:24:50 and 2:27:32.

In the men's event of the Prague International Marathon 2024 Berhanu Hayle, the 2016 Boston Marathon winner clinched the title with a run time of 2:08:43. He was followed by Kiprono Kipkemoi (2:10:27) and Kogo Joshua Kipkemboi (2:10:51).

With all this said let's have a look at the complete results of the 2024 edition of the Prague International Marathon.

Prague International Marathon 2024: Complete Results

2024 edition of the Prague International Marathon

Here are the complete results of the various events from the Prague International 2024:

Female Elite Race:

1. Badane Bedatu Hirpa, Team Volkswagen Financial Services- 2:23:41

2. Tuitoek Dorcas Jepchirchir, Team Prague Airport- 2:24:50

3. Amare Shewarge Alene, Independent- 2:27:32

4. Legesse Tseginesh Mekonnin, Independent- 2:27:56

5. Berha Afera Godfay, Team Mattoni- 2:28:28

6. Chekol Muluhabt Tsega, Independent- 2:28:45

7. Getachew Zinash Debebe, Independent- 2:30:02

8. Oropeza Vazquez Isabel Guadalupe, Independent- 2:33:44

9. Jaleta Lensa Debele, Independent- 2:35:52

10. Mircheva Militsa, Team Mattoni- 2:38:37

11. Robi Aberash Fayesa, Independent- 2:39:15

12. Pastorova Petra, Maraton Klub Seitl Ostrava Z.S- 2:47:03

13. Filipiova Eva, AK Olymp Brno- 2:49:35

14. Jisova Barbora, Univerztini Sportovni Klub Praha- 2:49:40

15. Ali Taher Bibiro, Independent- 2:50:59

16. Homolkova Hana, Ak Skoda Plzen- 2:54:21

17. Li Dan, Team Volkswagen Financial Services- 2:56:40

18. Kalousova Tereza, Vencl Tym Usti Nad Orlici- 2:59:06

19. Koubkova Lenka, Spartak Praha 4- 3:00:52

20. De La Cruz Aguirre Luz Nadine, G.S IL Fiorini- 3:01:13

Male Elite Race:

1. Hayle Berhanu, Team Turkish Airlines- 2:08:43

2. Kiprono Kipkemoi, Team Turkish Airlines- 2:10:27

3. Kogo Joshua Kipkemboi, Team Prague Airport- 2:10:51

4. Chebet Abel, Team Mattoni- 2:12:15

5. Kitesa Hirpesa Negasa, Team Mattoni- 2:12:15

6. Tseveenravdan Byambajav, Team Volkswagen Financial Services- 2:12:23

7. Tsehay Abayneh Degu, Team Volkswagen Finacial Services- 2:16:25

8. Edlman Martin, Ask Slavia Praha- 2:22:19

9. Hujsa Matus, Independent- 2:22:39

10. Jeronimo Souza Wendell, Independent- 2:23:41

11. Vebr Patrik, AK Skoda Plzen- 2:24:33

13. Edlman Tomas, Ask Slavia Praha- 2:24:34

14. Fejfar Ondrej, AK Kromeriz- 2:26:25

15. Bharatsinh Bangriya Vikram, Independent- 2:27:16

16. Ivaniuta Taras, Restartnisa SK- 2:28:36

17. Krivohlavek Tomas, TJ Sumperk- 2:28:47

18. Havlena Yann, VSK Univerzita Brno- 2:29:39

19. Wan Cheuk Hei, HKAAA- 2:29:44

20. Galanis Antonis, YDRIA- 2:32:36