Prague Marathon 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The Prague Marathon 2024 is all set to be held on Sunday, May 5, in and around the city of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. Founded in 1995, the annual event has also been awarded the World Athletics Gold Label Status which denotes its prominence in the marathon circuit.

The 2024 event will be the 30th edition of the tournament and will be sponsored by the multi-billionaire sports apparel brand Adidas. More than 7000 runners will take part in the event on Sunday, with more than 20 elite runners in each of the men's and women's categories.

Before the proceedings of the event on Sunday, Carlo Capalbo, the founder of the Prague Marathons said (as per Athletics Weekly):

"I am delighted to celebrate the 30th years of Prague International marathon, together. Our goal this year is not just to do a great race in one of the world‘s great city. But to create an even more spectacular one. To make runners happy and pampered to run in a supercharged race environment."

Numerous marathon runners from both Prague and other parts of the world have signed up for this mega event. For the elite male race of the event, the Ethiopian marathon runner, Herpasa Negasa Kitesa will be one of the favorites to watch. Kitesa has a personal best run time of 2:03:40 which he registered during the 2019 Dubai Marathon.

However, he will face some stern competition from the 2016 Boston Marathon winner Lemi Berhanu Hayle. Hayle has been immensely successful in the circuit of marathons with six marathon wins to his name. He boasts a run time of 2:04:33 which he registered during the 2016 Dubai Marathon.

On the other hand, the elite women's race will be led by the 26-year-old Kenyan marathon runner Dorcas Jepchirchir and the Ethiopian runner Buzunesh Getachew.

With all this said, let's have a look at the schedule of the 2024 edition of the event.

Prague Marathon 2024: Complete Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the annual marathon competition in Prague on May 5:

9 am CET - Elite Male Race

9 am CET - Elite Female Race

Prague Marathon 2024: Where to Watch?

All the events from the 2024 edition of the Prague Marathon will be telecast on the national sports channel of the Czech Republic, CT Sports. Besides, the event will also be broadcast on Czech TV and the YouTube channel, RunCzech.