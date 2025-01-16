"Pretty normal for me"- Gabby Thomas makes feelings known about the challenge of managing track and academics as D1 athlete

Gabby Thomas has revealed that it was a 'pretty normal' thing for her to be able to manage both her track and academic career as a Division 1 athlete at the University of Harvard. The American sprinter did her bachelor's in neurobiology and global health and won 22 conference titles during her collegiate career.

Thomas was speaking about her collegiate career while jogging two miles, a first for her, with YouTuber Kate Mackz. She claimed that while most students found it challenging to manage, and then excel in the two fields, it wasn't like that for her as she was passionate about both.

"I think managing both was pretty normal for me because I loved doing both things so I prioritized them, made time for them, and I studied things that I was passionate and I grew to really love track too," she said. [4: 10 onwards]

Thomas advised the young athletes to focus on the things by their priority order, adding:

"I think at the end of the day what I tell everyone when they are trying to juggle a few things in their life is just focus on main things that you care about and you'll prioritize them and make time for it."

The 28-year-old has learned the art of managing multiple things at once from her mother, Dr. Jennifer Randall, who raised the sprinter while pursuing a PhD.

Alongside winning numerous conference titles with Harvard, Thomas became the first NCAA Champion in Ivy League history after clocking a collegiate record time of 22:38s in the 200m dash. She turned professional in the following season and has won five Olympic medals since, alongside a master's degree in public health with a capstone project in sleep epidemiology.

Gabby Thomas nearly dropped out of Harvard in her freshman year

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Gabby Thomas in action (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas joined Harvard University in 2015 and was contemplating giving up during her freshman year itself. The American sprinter was drained out by the challenge of managing her studies and track career before her mother stepped in.

“She just said ‘you’ll be OK, you’ll be fine,’” Gabby Thomas told The Harvard Gazette in 2019.

The 28-year-old eventually managed, and excelled in both, and said:

“Here I am. I am more than fine...“I’ve just had such an amazing experience here. Everything has just gone so well for me, and I am so grateful for every opportunity that I’ve had."

Thomas made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won two medals in the women's 200m and the 4x100m relay. She was at her relentless best at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay.

