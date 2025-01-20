"Promises made, Promises kept" - Riley Gaines reacts to the US Executive order banning trans athletes from women's sports

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the US executive order, which has reset the gender identity in various US govt. policies. From enforcing a strict ban on the entry of trans athletes in women's sports, to defining the number of genders, the new policy has it all.

According to an excerpt of the policy shared by American media personality Megyn Kelly,

"The Executive Order establishes Government-wide the biological reality of two sexes and clearly defines male and female. All radical gender ideology guidance, communication, policies, and forms are removed."

Gaines reacted to the situation by posting on her X handle [formerly Twitter],

"This is the culmination of everything so many (including myself) have fought for. It's as simple as defining words because you cannot defend what you cannot define. Thank you, President. Promises made, promises kept."

Riley Gaines had been campaigning against the Title IX changes imposed by the previous administration led by President Joe Biden. While the Biden administration claimed that the changes would give additional security to the trans athletes, Gaines and other critics claimed that the changes were just an excuse to stifle any kind of criticism against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Riley Gaines reacts to the advancement in Laken Riley Act

Riley Gaines reacts to the advancements in the Laken Riley Act [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the progress made in the Laken Riley Act. Named after the University of Georgia student who was killed by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, the Act was recently advanced for the final procedure by the US Senate with a majority vote of 61-35.

The Laken Riley Act will ensure that the US government would take strict action against the states who refuse to curb illegal immigration in USA. Gaines reacted to this decision as she posted on her X handle,

"Americans deserve to feel safe. Thank you, Senator!"

Apart from the Laken Riley Act, Gaines had also campaigned for the passing of the Protection of Girls in Women's Sports Act. When the Act was passed by the US House of Representatives, Gaines commented on her X handle,

"The Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act passes the House with 2 Texas Democrats (Gonzalez and Cuellar) voting in support making it bipartisan. On to the senate!"

Riley Gaines has been campaigning for the exclusion of trans athletes from the women's sports since 2022. She had first gained limelight for her campaign against the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, where Gaines was representing the University of Kentucky as a swimmer.

