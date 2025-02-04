Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts after he broke his U.S. high school indoor 400m record at the New Balance Grand Prix. The 17-year-old youngster put forward a dominating performance by clocking 45.66s and defeating former World Championship medalist Jereem Richards to clinch the title.

The American athlete recently faced great scrutiny from fans after he lost the top spot in the Indoor 500m race at the VA Showcase 2025 to Andrew Salvodon, who broke the national record to clinch the victory. As Wilson was trailing behind since the early moments of the race, fans felt that the 17-year-old was underprepared for his appearance at VA Showcase 2025.

Despite all the public scrutiny, Wilson chose to remain silent and marched on to his next race of the 2025 season. He competed in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in the men's 400m against a highly competitive lineup. After the start of the race, Quincy Wilson stuck onto the leading pack and took the lead in the last 150 m to clinch the victory with a new high school record.

He took to Instagram to express his thoughts and reflected on winning after facing a setback early on in the track season.

"What defines us is how well we rise after falling. Thank you @nbindoorgp," he wrote.

Quincy Wilson opens up on overcoming losses and learning from them

Quincy Wilson after the 4x400m realt at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson opened up about his learning from the recent setback at the VA Showcase 2025 in a post-race interview at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The American athlete expressed how the second-place finish as well as receiving scrutiny early on in the track season made him reflect back on his thoughts and bring about some changes for the long run.

The 17-year-old spoke in an interview with FloTrack and revealed how he had learned a lot of lessons from the setback; however, one of the major lessons was that it had made him hungrier as well as motivated him to work harder.

"I learned a lot of lessons coming into it but I just get to get more hungry, it made me more hungry. I just got to keep working and get hungry that's all. "

Moreover, Wilson reflected on the racing environment at the New Balance Grand Prix and expressed how running with pro athletes for the first time in the 2025 season has been an incredible experience for him. The Olympic gold medalist is set to continue his indoor season at the Millrose Games, which is scheduled for February 8, 2025.

