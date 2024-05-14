Rabat Diamond League 2024 Top Entries ft. PJ Austin and Shericka Jackson

The Rabat Diamond League is scheduled to take place on ]May 19 in the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, Morocco. This is the fourth DL meeting of this year, and competition is heating up. With nearly 15 events and a field full of some of the best athletes in the world, the event promises to serve some incredible performances.

The headliners of the Rabat Diamond League include sprinters PJ Austin, Yohan Blake, Andre De Grasse, Shericka Jackson, as well as hurdlers Rushell Clayton and Janieve Russell amongst others.

Austin, Blake, and De Grasse will all be competing in the men's 100m sprint, translating to a sizzling showdown between the three. 23-year-old Austin has had a strong year so far, clinching gold at the Pepsi Florida Relays and finishing third at the Bermuda Grand Prix. Meanwhile, both Blake and De Grasse have Olympic golds to their name, ensuring fans get to witness quite the spectacle.

Jamaican legend Shericka Jackson will participate in the 200m sprint at the Rabat Diamond League and is an easy favorite for the win. This will be her first meet of the Olympic season, and she will be the only one on the field on Sunday who has breached the 22 second mark. Her closest competitors will be Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji and American Caisja Chandler.

Meanwhile, Jamaica is expected to be a dominant force in the women's 400m hurdles as well. Compatriots Clayton Rushell and Janieve Russell will likely battle it out amongst themselves to see who crosses the line first, with competition from the likes of Ukraine's Anna Ryzhykova.

Rabat Diamond League 2024: Full entry list

Women's High Jump

Lia Apostolovski,

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya,

Solène Gicquel,

Christina Honsel,

Morgan Lake,

Safae Maskani,

Nawal Meniker,

Safina Sadullayeva,

Angelina Topic

Women's Shot Put

Chase Jackson,

Adelaide Aquilla,

Maggie Ewen,

Sarah Mitton,

Yemisi Ogunleye,

Jessica Schilder,

Danniel Thomas-Dodd,

Jessica Woodard

Women's Pole Vault

Marie-Julie Bonnin,

Roberta Bruni,

Ninon Chapelle,

Olivia McTaggart,

Elisi Molinarolo,

Angelica Moser,

Aikaterini Stefanidi,

Tina Sutej

400m Hurdles Women's

Rushell Clayton,

Noura Ennadi,

Jessie Knight,

Vivvi Lehikoinen,

Janieve Russell,

Anna Ryzhykova,

Shiann Salmon,

Viktoriya Tkachuk

Men's Triple Jump

Andy Diaz Hernandez,

Almir Doz Santos,

Lazaro Martinez,

Pedro Pichardo,

Jean-Marc Pontvianne,

Donald Scott,

Taylor Christian,

Fabrice Hugues Zango

Men's 800

Adrian Ben,

Abdelti El Guesse,

Wyclife Kinyamal,

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir,

Ludovic Le Meur,

Tshepiso Masalela,

Yanis Meziane,

Ben Patterson,

Daniel Rowden,

Emmanuel Wanyonyi,

Moad Zahafi

Women's 5000m

Likina Amebaw,

Nadia Battocletti,

Alganesh Berhe,

Tegab Behre,

Esther Chebet,

Media Eisa,

Frehiwot Gesese,

Gela Hambese,

Edinah Jebitok,

Maureen Koster,

Edao Bontu Rebitu,

Fotyen Tesfay,

Diane Van Es,

Melknat Wudu

Men's Discus Throw

Martynas Alekna,

Mykolas Alekna,

Kristjen Ceh,

Fredrick Dacres,

Matthew Denny,

Andrius Gudzius,

Sam Mattis,

Lawrence Okoye,

Traves Smikle,

Daniel Stahl,

Lukar Weibhaidinger

Men's 400m

Emmanuel Bamidele,

Hamza Dair,

Alexander Doom,

Quincy Hall,

Rusheen McDonald,

Bayapo Ndori,

Lythe Pillay,

Muzale Samukonga

Rabat Diamond League Men's 1500m

Hicham Akankam,

Mounir Akbache,

Elliot Giles,

Lamecha Girma,

Charles Grethen,

Azeddine Habs,

Jake Heyward,

Vincent Kibet Keter,

Boaz Kiprugut,

Teddese Lemi,

Adel Mechaal,

George Mills,

Elhassane Muojahid,

Ryan Mphahlele,

Hafid Rizqy,

Abdellatif Sadiki,

Tshepo Tshite

Women's 200m

Caisja Chandler,

Sara El Hachimi,

Shericka Jackson,

Dalia Kaddari,

Mujinga Kambundji,

Ida Karstoft,

Maboundou Kone

Rabat Diamond League Men's 100m

PJ Austin,

Jeremiah Azu,

Yohan Blake,

Macmour Chakir,

Andre De Grasse,

Eseme Emmanuel,

Julian Forte,

Brandon Hicklin,

Rohan Watson

Women's 800m

Habitam Alemu,

Elisa Coiro,

Gabriela Gajanova,

Soulaina Hajji,

Anita Horvat,

Assia Raziki,

Prudence Sekgodiso,

Firezewid Tesfaye,

Noelie Yarigo

Rabat Diamond League Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Daniel Arce,

Djilali Bedrani,

Salaheddine Ben Yazide,

Hillary Bor,

Abderrafia Bouassel,

Soufiane El Bakkali,

Faid El Mostafa,

Samuel Firewu,

Ahmed Jaziri,

Mohammed Amin Jhinaoui,

Abraham Kibiwot,

Benjamin Kaigen,

Conseslus Kipruto,

Ryuji Miura,

Amos Serem,

Abraham Sime,

Simon Sundstorm,

Mohammed Tindouft,

Getnet Wale,

Zoghlami Osama