The 2024 Racers Grand Prix witnessed a few electrifying performances from top athletes in 13 events. The Grand Prix was held on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Serving as a part of part of the World Athletics Continental Tour - Silver Level, the 2024 Racers Grand Prix was held at the Jamaican National Stadium in Kingston. The Grand Prix featured multiple events for male and female athletes, including the 100m, 200m, high jump, triple jump, and 400m hurdles.

Oblique Seville defeats Noah Lyles to secure the top place in men's 100m at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix

Oblique Seville displayed a noteworthy performance at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix after dominating the 100m event with a world lead of 9.82 seconds. He achieved this feat by surpassing world champion Noah Lyles, who recorded 9.85 seconds.

Julien Alfred showed her exceptional athletic skills by securing the top place in the women's 100m by posting 10.78 seconds. She was followed by Krystal Sloley and Shashalee Forbes, who registered 10.99 and 11.05 seconds, respectively.

The results of the final events at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix are given below:

Men's Long Jump:

Tajay GAYLE - 7.75 Emanuel ARCHIBALD - 7.59 William WILLIAMS - 7.57 LaQuan NAIRN - 7.31 Joseph RAMIE - 6.76 Isaiah HOLMES - 5.93

Women's 400m Hurdles:

Shiann Rashana SALMON - 55.41 Cassandra TATE - 55.60 Ronda WHYTE - 56.19 Tia-Adana BELLE - 56.23 Deshae WISE - 56.34 Yanique HAYE-SMITH - 56.50 Bianca STUBLER - 57.38 Gianna WOODRUFF - 57.77

Men's Discus Throw:

Traves SMIKLE - 65.65 Alex ROSE - 65.02 Reggie JAGERS III - 64.64 Andrew EVANS - 64.47 Chad Dimitri WRIGHT - 63.27 Shaiquan Selbourne DUNN - 51.08 Chad HENDRICKS - 50.24

Women's 400m:

Stacey-Ann WILLIAMS - 50.86 Lynna IRBY-JACKSON - 51.05 Charokee YOUNG - 51.86 Ashley WILLIAMS - 52.10 Junelle BROMFIELD - 52.16 Aliyah ABRAMS - 52.44 Stephenie Ann MCPHERSON - 53.58 Candice MCLEOD - 55.59

Men's High Jump at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix:

Raymond RICHARDS - 2.20 Christoff BRYAN - 2.20 Lushane WILSON - 2.20 Tejaswin SHANKAR - 2.15 Donald THOMAS - 2.15 Roberto VILCHES - 2.15 Shaun MILLER - 2.10

Women's 200m:

Lanae-Tava THOMAS - 22.36 Ashanti MOORE - 22.74 Jodean WILLIAMS - 22.95 Kennedy BLACKMON - 23.08 Candace HILL - 23.09 Caisja CHANDLER - 23.12 Kasheika CAMERON - 23.78

Men's Triple Jump:

Jaydon HIBBERT - 17.75 O'Brien WASOME- 16.64 Jordan SCOTT - 16.06 Kaiwan CULMER - 15.91 Chris CARTER - 15.68 Domon WILLIAMS - 15.31

Men's 200m:

Jereem RICHARDS - 20.13 Udodi Chudi ONWUZURIKE - 20.27 Bryan LEVELL - 20.48 Ian KERR - 20.65 Javari THOMAS - 20.68 Brendon RODNEY - 20.77 Nigel ELLIS - 20.79 Shamar HORATIO - 20.99

Women's 100m Hurdles:

Devynne CHARLTON - 12.64 Yanique THOMPSON - 12.66 Amoi BROWN - 12.73 Talie BONDS - 12.78 Michelle HARRISON - 12.99 Briana CAMPBELL - 13.11 Megan TAPPER - 13.18

Men's 110m Hurdles at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix:

Trey CUNNINGHAM - 13.12 Rasheed BROADBELL - 13.24 Michael DICKSON - 13.26 Freddie III CRITTENDEN - 13.28 Orlando BENNETT - 13.38 Robert Anthony DUNNING - 13.53 Odario PHILLIPS - 13.81

Women's 100m:

Julien ALFRED - 10.78 Krystal SLOLEY - 10.99 Shashalee FORBES - 11.05 Tina CLAYTON - 11.17 Remona BURCHELL - 11.20 Alana Garren REID - 11.25 Mikiah BRISCO - 11.31 Kemba NELSON - 11.35

Men's 100m:

Oblique SEVILLE - 9.82 Noah LYLES - 9.85 Ferdinand OMANYALA - 10.02 Kendal WILLIAMS - 10.06 Zharnel HUGHES - 10.09 Josephus LYLES - 10.14 Kadrian GOLDSON - 10.18 Tyquendo TRACEY - 10.30