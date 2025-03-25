Rai Benjamin shares cryptic message after President Donald Trump's administration mistakenly reveals war plans

Rai Benjamin reacted to US President Donald Trump's group chat controversy around war discussions. The Olympian connected the scenario with the Trump administration lashing out at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email system leak in 2016.

Donald Trump recently canceled Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Vice President Kamala Harris's access to classified information. This decision comes years after Biden stripped Trump of his clearance in 2021, when he became President of the United States.

Following this, the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg, got accidentally texted by the Trump administration on a group chat where they discussed strikes on Yemen.

Amid this, Rai Benjamin, the 400m hurdles gold medalist from the Paris Olympics, hilariously went down memory lane when Clinton's email system containing classified information got leaked and garnered massive backlash from the Trump government.

The Olympian added laughing emojis and wrote:

"They tried to get Hillary gone for this btw. OMG"

The email leak controversy was one of the main highlights of Trump and Hillton's Presidential Debate when both were in the running.

Rai Benjamin last competed at the Paris Olympics and announced the end of his 2024 track season. Following the Games, he joined the likes of Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway as a co-host in the 'Beyond the Records' podcast.

Rai Benjamin's claim that Noah Lyles transformed the sport attracted attention once

Benjamin at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 (Source: Getty)

Rai Benjamin has been a formidable name in the 400m distance. After unfurling his prowess at the Paris Olympics, he made waves with his remark that Noah Lyles was responsible for bringing more attention to the sport and not luminaries like Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, and Yohan Blake.

"Listen I think to be fair, a lot of people came up through the ranks such as Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, and Yohan Blake but I think the level of attention that track and field now has is because of their series sprint and because of who Noah is as a person. His ability to bring the masses outside the track and field like the entire NBA environment where I feel like they were really tuned in to see what would happen," he said to ESPN SportsCenter.

Benjamin holds a 400m hurdles personal best time of 46.17, which made him the second-fastest in history. His Olympic repertoire includes two more golds in the 4x400m relay and a silver in the 400m hurdles won in 2021 Tokyo.

