Raiffeisen Austria Open 2025 Results: Jamaicans Ashanti Moore and Bryan Levell dominate sprint events

The 2025 Raiffeisen Austria Open, which is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver, was held on Wednesday, July 23. Multiple elite athletes competed in the one-day sporting event, including Jamaican sprinters Ashanti Moore and Bryan Levell, Polish star Pia Skrzyszowska, Austria’s Karin Strametz, and Irish champion Sarah Lavin.

The event featured several track and field events - 200m, 800m, Discus throw for men, and 100m, 200m, Pole Vault, Javelin throw for women. Let's take a look at the results.

Results of the 2025 Raiffeisen Austria Open

Ashanti Moore dominated the women's 200m event with 22.40 seconds to surpass Valentina Cavalleri (23.73) and Ndawana Haitembu (23.76). Her fellow teammate, Bryan Levell won the 100m title with 9.82s. The results of the final events held on Wednesday are given below:

Men's 200m Final A:

Delano Kennedy (JAM) - 20.70 Benson Okot (UGA) -21.37 Stefan Klefasz (AUT) - 21.65 Ronet Hauanga Hirka (SVK) - 21.88 Raphael Briel (AUT) - 22.02

Men's 200m Final B:

Kadrian Goldson (JAM) 20.32 Emmanuel Aboda (UGA) - 21.12 Klaus Grunbart (AUT) - 21.51 Maximilian Graff (AUT) - 21.67 Gabriel Bornemann (AUT) - 21.69

Men's 800m at the 2025 Raiffeisen Austria Open:

Tomáš Volny (CZE) - 1:52.49 Anton Seiler (AUT) - 1:53.50 Kryštof Hronik (CZE) - 1:55.49 Simon Poor (HUN) - 1:55.66 Bernhard Neumann (AUT) - 1:57.50

Men's Discus Throw:

Lukas Weibhaidinger (AUT) - 64.93 Marius Karges (GER) - 62.22 Oussama Khennoussi (ALG) - 60.16 Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin (MAS) - 58.48 Benjamin Pichler (AUT) - 55.08

Women's 100m Final A:

Maia McCoy (USA) - 10.96 Alexandra Burghardt (GER) - 11.26 Rebekka Haase (GER) - 11.30 Christania Williams (JAM) - 11.39 Viktória Forster (SVK) - 11.54

Women's 100m Final B:

Sam Geddes (AUS) - 11.38 Patricia Brunninger (AUT) - 11.49 Rorisang Padi (RSA) -11.81 Nina Radisek (SLO) - 11.88 Klara Janza (SLO) - 12.12

Women's 200m Final A:

Candice McLeod (JAM) - 23.73 Lena Pressler (AUT) - 24.04 Joni Tomicic Prezelj (SLO) - 24.19 Muriel Wohlrab (AUT) - 24.30 Helene Vogel (AUT) - 24.54

Women's 200m Final B at the 2025 Raiffeisen Austria Open:

Ashanti Moore (JAM) - 22.40 Valentina Cavalleri (ITA) - 23.73 Ndawana Haitembu (NAM) - 23.76 Viktoria Willhuber (AUT) - 23.76 Suri Stohr (AUT) - 24.23

Women's pole vault:

Kristýna Wowrova (CZE) - 3.89 Vera Vacik (AUT) - 3.75 Katrin Kammerlander (AUT) - 3.75 Nora Marasovic (CRO) - 3.75 Michaela Lesakova (CZE) - 3.31

Women's Javelin Throw at the 2025 Raiffeisen Austria Open:

Victoria Hudson (AUT) - 64.21 Liveta Jasiunaite (LTU) - 56.17 Petra Hanuliakova (SVK) - 48.92 Leonie Zoe Haller (AUT) - 48.65 Julia Rohrer (LIE) - 47.59

Men's 100m Final A:

Levell Bryan (JAM) - 9.82 Karriem Abduraqhman (RSA) - 10.07 Kiryu Yoshihide (JPN) - 10.08 Mlenga Retshidisitswe (RSA) - 10.14 Pulling Lukas (AUT) - 10.26 Almas Deniz (GER) - 10.31

Men's 100m Final B at the 2025 Raiffeisen Austria Open:

Volko Ján (SVK) - 10.28 Florio Franco (ARG) - 10.41 Fuchs Markus (AUT) - 10.47 Vojacek Filip (CZE) - 10.49 Forster Max (AUT) - 10.53 Robb Joshua (GER) 10.70

