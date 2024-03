Raleigh Relays 2024 Results: Jadyn Tabois 10.30s in 100m Dash, Nickolis Anderson wins 400m in 46.57s

Raleigh Relays 2024 kicked off on March 28, Wednesday at Paul Derr Track Facility. The competition started with long-distance events as 1500m men's runners took the field first. In the finals of the event, Amon Kemboi clocked 3:39.08 to break the meet record.

The 2nd day of the event saw Jadyn Tabois of Iona University clock a new personal best of 10.30s to win the men's 100m event on Friday, March 29. In the men's 400m sprint, Nickolis Anderson clocked 46.57s to win the title.

Women's 100m saw Tina Martin clock 11.34 seconds for the title while women's 400m was won by Lauren Tolbert in 52.82 seconds. The Raleigh Relays 2024 women's 100m hurdles title was secured by Paula Salmon while Cameron Murray took home the men's 110m hurdles title.

Raleigh Relays 2024 Day 1 Results

Men’s 1500m

Amon Kemboi- 3:39.08 Charlie O'Donovan- 3:39.65 Sam Gilman- 3:39.65 .Shane Streich- 3:40:20 James Donahue- 3:40:27

Men's 3000m steeple

Derek Johnson- 8:24.41 Christian Noble- 8:27.75 Travis Mahoney- 8:30.09 Eion Nohilly- 8:34.34 Charles Harders- 8:35.02

Men's 5000m

Jesse Hamlin-13:31.00 Gary Martin-13:31.51 Nathan Mountain-13:32.65 Brian Masai-13:34.26 Nickolas Scudder-13:34.76

Men's 10000m

Will Anthony- 28:21.93 Florian Leoallec- 28:25.89 Jack Jennings- 27:28.72 Bradley Makuvire- 28:28.91 Brandon Olden- 28:30.52

Raleigh Relays 2024 Day 2 Results

Women's 100m hurdles

Paula Salmon- 13.00 Skyla Wilson- 13.28 Natalie Block- 13.29 Sydni McMillan- 13.33 Ally Henson- 13.36

Men's 110m hurdles

Cameron Murray- 13.57 Luke Laubacher- 13.69 Heath Baldwin- 13.81 Marcus Krah- 13.86 Josh Parks- 13.92

Women 100m

Tina Martin- 11.34s Dama Wilson- 11.37 Taylor Smith- 11.58 Halle Bieber- 11.581 Sarah Akpan- 11.588

Men 100m

Jadyn Tabois- 10.30 Rakheem Smith- 10.36 Malachi Adams- 10.374 Tristen Howard- 10.375 Jalen Booth-Mitchell- 10.402

Women 400m

Jada Griffin- 52.80 Lauren Tolbert- 52.82 Julia Jackson- 53.33 Megan McGinns- 54.45 Halima Scott- 55.43

Men 400m

Nickolis Anderson- 46.57 Ashwin Jood- 47.09 Noah Sage- 47.11 Amarion Harrel- 47.63 Quentin Clark- 47.64

Women 1500m

Shanon Flockhart- 4:08.84 Kimberley Mat- 4:09.22 Dorcus Ewoi- 4:11.76 Helen Schlachtenhaufen- 4:!2.11 Esther Seeland- 4:12.64

Women 5000m

Margot Appleton- 15:18.21 Chloe Thomas- 15:35.83 Amina Maatoug- 15:37.38 Siona Chisholm- 15:37.74 Abigail Hassman- 15:41.61

Women 10000m Invitational

Grace Hartman- 32:28.89 Andrea Markezich- 32:36.16 Lily Murphy- 32:40.92 Elena Haydat- 32:41.24 Jenny Schilling- 32:44.19

Women 3000m steeple

Katelyn Stewart-Barnett- 10:01.08 Kayla Schiera-10:03.93 Sophie Novak-10:07.17 Madison Neuner-10:09.66 Katie Thronson-10:08.66

Women 10000m

Sarah McCartney-34:16.41 Msgana Araya-34:49.87 Abby Olson-34:51.55 Madison Ebright- 34:53.91 Julie Lafare-34:55.27

