"Really stabbed me in the heart" - MyKayla Skinner reveals aftermath of Simone Biles' tweet targeting after making peace

MyKayla Skinner revealed how she was severely hurt after seeing Simone Biles’ tweet which was aimed at her despite claiming that she had cleared things out with the 11-time Olympic medalist. She shared that she thought she had made peace with Biles after reaching out to her, having previously claimed her words about the athletes selected for the Paris Olympics were misinterpreted and used wrongly on her platform.

After her YouTube video caused a stir, MyKayla Skinner reached out to Simone Biles. Skinner asked Biles for Hezly Rivera's contact number and told Biles that she was going to congratulate the Paris 2024 Olympic team members individually. Biles responded positively to this, showing no sign of the controversy, which made Skinner believe they were on good terms.

However, after the USA team won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the women’s all-around team event, Biles uploaded a cryptic post on her Instagram handle with the caption ‘lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions’. Skinner shared how this comment by Biles affected her in an interview with CBN News released on July 14, stating (7:05 onwards):

“I was sitting on a plane heading to a gymnastics camp to go coach for a couple of days. And we were sitting on the airplane watching the Olympic team [finals]…Then that night I get back to my room and Simone had made the tweet. I forgot exactly what it said but you know like lazy whatever she was basically coming at me in her caption when they had just won the Olympic team. That really stabbed me in the heart. That hurt so bad.”

In the YouTube video, Skinner had shared how apart from Simone Biles the overall level of talent and depth in the sport isn't as strong as it used to be, adding how there is a drop in work ethic, among many gymnasts, which began this controversy.

MyKayla Skinner accuses Simone Biles of mistreating her after latter's online feud with Riley Gaines

Mykayla Skinner at Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MyKayla Skinner accused Simone Biles of mistreating her after the latter got involved in a debate with Riley Gaines over the participation of trans athletes in women’s sports. She revealed the reason behind staying quiet and not speaking out publicly in an interview with One America News in June 2025, adding:

“Throughout my own career, I endured being belittled, dismissed, and ostracized behind the scenes by Simone. The pressure to stay silent was immense. I kept quiet out of respect - for the sport, for my teammates, and for the ideal of unity among athletes.”

She further shared during the interview what prompted her to now come forward and speak out on the matter, citing Simone Biles publicly shaming Gaines as the reason why she felt remaining silent was no longer justifiable.

This started from a heated debate between Biles and Gaines after Gaines criticized a transgender softball player on a Minnesota high school team, implying the star was a boy and faulting the league for disabling comments on their championship post. Biles responded sharply, calling Gaines a 'straight up sore loser' and suggesting she 'bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.'

