"Really strong but beautiful woman that plays rugby" - Ilona Maher reacts to young child's wholesome description of her

Ilona Maher has established herself as one of the best known faces of rugby across the globe. The American has consistently used her platform to speak out about issues like body positivity, and she recently reacted to a young child's wholesome description of her.

Maher has been a popular figure in the rugby world since 2020, when she began sharing glimpses of an athlete's life in the Olympic Village on social media. However, in 2024, the 28-year-old became a global star after she led Team USA to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Since the Games, Maher has often used her platform to talk about body positivity, encouraging young women to embrace their strength and femininity. Recently, Ilona Maher reflected on being a role model for youngsters. She shared an article by msn.com on her Instagram story, and highlighted a part that read,

“One person said: "My daughter came home from school and said her whole class was talking about 'that really strong but really beautiful woman that plays rugby'. None of them could remember your name but they all knew you.”

Reacting to this, Maher wrote,

“I'm fine if you don't know my name as long as this is how you describe me.”

Via @ilonamaher on Instagram

Ilona Maher opens up about her inspirations

Maher in action for the Bristol Bears at the Premiership Women's Rugby (Image Source: Getty)

While Ilona Maher has become an inspiration for people across the globe, she herself draws inspiration from her own home. In an interview with First For Women, the American revealed that her mom is the one person she looks up to in her life, explaining that she's the one who inspired her to pursue nursing

“My mom is number one, I went into nursing because of her. I took from both my parents—rugby from my dad and nursing from my mom. She loved her job. She’s somebody who just loves caring for people. If you come to her house she’ll put a plate of food in front of you, and she wants you to feel good and be fed.”

On the rugby field, Ilona Maher recently competed for Team USA for their opening match in the Pacific Four Series. While the Olympic medalist’s presence drew a record-breaking crowd, the Eagles went down 14-26 to defending champions Canada. Maher will return to action on May 17, as Team USA takes on Australia for their next Pacific Four Series match.

