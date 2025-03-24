Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade recently tried her hand at a new sport. Attending the Miami Open, the gymnast indulged in tennis action and posed alongside Aryna Sabalenka and some Brazilian tennis players.

Andrade is the most successful Brazilian Olympian of all time, having won six medals at the Games. She is also a three-time World Champion. Outside of gymnastics, the 25-year-old enjoys a large following on social media and often gives her fans glimpses of her day-to-day life.

Most recently, Rebeca Andrade gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her time at the Miami Open. Taking to Instagram, she shared photos of herself posing with World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, French Open semi-finalist Beatriz Maia, Olympic medalist Luisa Stefani, and rising star Victoria Barros. The post also included a video of her trying out tennis, and was captioned,

“Speechless.”

Andrade enjoyed a spectacular run in her 2024 season, winning the floor exercise gold, all-around and vault silver, and team bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. She has since been enjoying some time away from gymnastics.

Rebeca Andrade reflects on the beginning of her gymnastics journey

Andrade at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Rebeca Andrade first rose to fame in gymnastics in 2016, when she qualified for the Rio Olympics less than a year after suffering an ACL tear. Over the next two years, the Brazilian would go on to tear her ACL two more times.

In 2021, Andrade finally had her breakthrough on the international stage, winning one gold and one silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Later that same year, she went on to win gold and silver at the World Championships. Since then, the 25-year-old has become the most decorated Brazilian gymnast of all time.

Recently, Andrade reflected on the beginning of her gymnastics career. Speaking to Elle magazine, she explained that she looked at gymnastics as an opportunity to change her and her family's life, saying:

“I really wanted to be someone. It’s not like if I didn’t do gymnastics, I would be a nobody. No, I would always be Rebeca. I would always be Rosa’s daughter. I would have my siblings. But I felt and saw that I had the potential to be a standout at gymnastics. And I love gymnastics. I really wanted to keep practicing this sport. I really wanted to change my life and to have the chance to change my family’s life, too.”

After her medal-winning performances at the Paris Olympics, Rebeca Andrade has currently taken a step back from competitions. While the Brazilian remains unsure if she will compete at the 2025 World Championships, she has stated that she intends to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

