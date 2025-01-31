Rebeca Andrade shows off her Paris Olympic medals as she celebrates Artistic Gymnastics Day

Rebeca Andrade showed off her Paris Olympic medals to celebrate Artistic Gymnastics Day on January 30, 2025. Andrade had a successful Olympic campaign in 2024, winning a gold, two silver medals, and a bronze.

Rebeca Andrade, who is Simone Biles' most formidable rival on the international stage, made waves with her performances at the 2023 World Championships. Toe-to-toe with Biles, the Brazilian clinched silver behind her in the all-around but trounced her in the vault as the 30-time World medalist fell in her eponymous skill.

Besides that, Andrade helped Brazil to its first team medal in the World Championships. She took the Paris Olympic stage as one of the medal favorites, winning silver medals in the all-around and vault, bronze in the team event, while defeating Biles to take the gold in floor exercise.

Trending

Andrade recently celebrated Artistic Gymnastics Day by sharing a throwback picture, featuring her in front of the Arch de Triomphe in a leotard with four Paris Olympic medals and a Brazilian flag.

"The smile gives happiness and gratitude, right? January 30- Artistic Gymnastics Day," Andrade captioned her Instagram post.

Rebeca Andrade once reflected on her success in Paris, expressing pride for seamlessly dealing with stress and performing as desired.

"I am very happy and proud about what I did. We came here every day to compete and perform (well). Gymnastics is not an easy sport, it requires a lot from our body and mind. I was confident I was able to manage all of the pressure and I worked with my coach in order to achieve what we've done," the Brazilian said. (via Olympics.com)

The Brazilian women's gymnastics squad's Olympic bronze was the country's first-ever team medal.

Rebeca Andrade on her future plans ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Andrade celebrating her success at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: (Source: Getty)

Rebeca Andrade became one of the three gymnasts in the 21st century to medal in every discipline at the World Championships. Moreover, her impressive medal tally made her the most decorated Brazilian gymnast, surpassing Robert Scheidt and Torben Grael.

Following the Paris Olympics, Andrade hinted at her return to the LA Olympic stage while also highlighting the importance of keeping her physical and mental health in check.

"I think being happy and healthy is my main focus. I need to take care of my mind and my body too so that I can return to training in the safest way possible, without risks, so that will be the main thing, not only for next year, but for all the years to come," she said to GE Globo, a sports app from Grupo Globo, a Brazilian media conglomerate.

Andrade received the GQ Brasil Woman of the Year honor for her exploits in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback