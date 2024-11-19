Rebeca Andrade tries her hand at new Olympic sport after winning floor exercise title at Paris 2024

Rebeca Andrade was spotted practicing a new Olympic sport as she enjoys her off-season following a historic campaign at the Paris Olympics. The gymnast led Brazil to their first-ever medal in the team competition before defeating long-time rival Simone Biles for the first time in the Olympic Games.

While Andrade and Biles have competed against each other since the 2016 Rio Olympics, the rivalry only became intense in the last couple of years. The Brazilian brought numerous upgrades in her routines and defeated the American for the first time for the vault title at the 2023 World Championships.

Andrade nearly won the all-around title over Biles at the Paris Olympics before handing the seven-time Olympic champion her first loss in floor exercise at the Olympic finals. The 25-year-old scored 14.166 for the win while Biles settled for silver with 14.133.

Following the historic gymnastics season, Andrade recently tried her hand at archery. In a short video clip posted on Instagram, the six-time Olympic medalist could be seen hitting a near-perfect shot before erupting in joyous celebrations.

Andrade is arguably one of the best gymnasts in the world and the best to come out of Brazil. The 25-year-old had initially planned to retire after the Paris Olympics but has announced to continue competing professionally.

Rebeca Andrade reveals 'most beautiful moment' from her Paris Olympics campaign

Rebeca Andrade arguably had the best season of her life in 2024, winning a staggering four medals including a gold medal win over long-time rival Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics. However, her 'most beautiful moment' at the Games was having her mother in the stands.

“I had decided that I was going to end my career after these Olympics, so I wanted my mother to be able to watch me at least once, since she couldn't go to Tokyo. Seeing her excited and proud, celebrating my achievements was the most beautiful moment of this edition for me," Andrade told Vogue Brasil in an interview.

The 25-year-old initially planned to retire after the Paris Olympics but changed her decision following the conclusion of the Games, citing increased maturity in her personal life as one of the reasons.

"I understood that I was at a point where I could make my own decisions, the awareness that what I want for myself is also valid, you know? It was an incredible year professionally, but it was in my personal life that I could see how much I really matured," Rebeca Andrade added.

The Brazilian is expected to return to professional competition in early 2025. She will likely compete at the World Gymnastics Championships.

