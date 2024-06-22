Regan Smith exudes happiness on qualifying for the Paris Olympics in the 200m backstroke for the first time

Regan Smith qualified for the 200m backstroke event, her third individual event for the Paris Olympics, on Day 7 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials. She will be squaring off in the 200m backstroke at the Olympics for the first time, and she has shared her thoughts on the same.

Smith has been proving her dominance since Day 1 of the US Olympic Trials. The 22-year-old broke her American record in the trials by clocking 57.47 in the 100m backstroke. Following this, she set a new world record of 57.13s in the same event, surpassing Australia's Kaylee McKeown's 57.33s.

The Minnesota native has now qualified for the 200m backstroke event on day 7 by posting a 2:05.16. She bested Phoebe Bacon, who claimed the second Olympic spot after clocking 2:06.27, and in third position was Claire Curzan, who couldn't book a spot for herself after recording 2:06.34.

Smith opened up about this win on her Instagram by sharing some pictures of her previous performances with a caption:

"Patience is a virtue. I'm overjoyed to swim the 200 backstroke at the Olympic Games for the first time. Photos: 200 backstroke in 2024, 2023, 2021, 2019, 2017."

After the 200m backstroke win in the trials, the Bob Bowman trainee said (via twincities.com):

"I'm incredibly proud of this performance. I ran out of gas in that last race, but its been a great meet for me."

Regan Smith on setting a world record at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Regan Smith was ecstatic after setting the world record in the 100m breaststroke in the Olympic Trials. In the post-swim interview, she opened up about the importance of this feat for her. She said (as quoted by The Hindu):

"A long time coming. It's about time. This is incredibly rewarding. When I was a teenager, I had not done much. There was no pressure on me. I was always the youngest. No one expected much from me. I could go into it fearless."

She added,

"I've always had it physically, but I didn't have it mentally. I just didn't have it up here (pointing toward her head)"

Regan Smith will participate in the 100m Backstroke, 200m Butterfly, and 200m Backstroke events at the Paris Olympics 2024, slated to be held from July 26 until August 11.