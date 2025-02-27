Regan Smith raises anticipation for the TYR Pro Swim Series as she gears up to compete in Westmont in the 2025 season

After an incredible 2024 that saw her win multiple Olympic medals, Regan Smith is now ready to kick off her 2025 season. The swimmer recently raised anticipation for the TYR Pro Swim Series, which will mark her first competition of the year.

The first stop of the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series is set to take place at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois between March 5 - 8. The competition will feature a total of 17 events, and will see some of the nation's best swimmers in action.

On Thursday (February 27), the official Instagram account of USA Swimming shared photos from the past editions of the TYR Pro Swim Series. Regan Smith reposted the photos on her Instagram story, and wrote,

“Next week!!!!”

Smith heads into the Westmont leg of the TYR Pro Swim Series as the defending champion in the 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 200m butterfly.

Regan Smith reflects on her Paris Olympics campaign

Smith poses for The Today Show Gallery of Olympians (Image Source: Getty)

For Regan Smith, 2024 was an incredible year. After multiple impressive performances on the domestic circuit, including a world record in the 100m backstroke, she headed to the Paris Olympics. At the Games she won silver medals in the 100m and 200m backstroke, as well as the 200m butterfly. She also walked away with gold medals in the 4x100m medley and 4x100m mixed medley events.

Reflecting on her Paris Olympics campaign, Smith told Forbes,

“I think coming from the Tokyo Olympics where there were no spectators on deck, you couldn't share any of your successful and celebratory moments with family or anything like that, I think it made Paris a really special experience.”

“I was really, really motivated to do really special things because I knew that after each event I had the opportunity to revel in those moments with my family members, my friends, my teammates, and the world, because the stadium was packed as well, so very special, so much fun, but yeah, absolutely not easy, competition in sport is never easy, but I do really owe a lot of it to the fact that I got to share it.”

After her Paris Olympics campaign, Regan Smith went on to compete at the 2024 Short Course World Championships. Here, she won gold in the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 4x100m medley. She also won silver in the 200m butterfly and 4x100m mixed medley, as well as a bronze medal in the 4x50m mixed medley.

