Regan Smith reacts as she receives massive support from fans during TYR Pro Swim Series

Regan Smith finished second in the women's 200m butterfly event at the 2025 Ty Pro Swim Series in Westmont, clocking 2:06.87. A video of the swimmer preparing for the race was shared on social media. It showed fans, including young ones, cheering for her. Smith later reacted to the support.

In the event, Smith trailed nearly three seconds behind Summer McIntosh, who placed first with 2:04.00. Furthermore, Kate Douglass won the women's 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:06.51.

The video was shared by USA Swimming's official page on Instagram on March 7, 2025, accompanied by a caption:

"Strength in support 🫶"

The page also added an in-video caption:

"Regan Smith's fan club"

Smith reshared the video on her Instagram and wrote:

"I Love Westmont"

Screenshot of Regan Smith's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @regansmith4

In 2024, following a victorious Paris Games, Smith shared her experience of competing in front of hundreds of fans compared to the Tokyo Games with no fans.

When Regan Smith reflected on the Olympic atmosphere and crowd energy

Regan Smith at the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3 - Source: Getty

During a post-2024 Paris Olympic interview with SwimSwam in August 2024, Regan Smith spoke about the experience of competing at the Olympics with fans cheering for her. The interviewer compared the audience to 2020 Tokyo when no fans were allowed.

At the 2024 Olympics, Smith won two gold medals. She finished first in the mixed 4x100m medley relay and the women's 4x100m medley relay. She also clinched three silver medals. She placed second in the women's 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 200m butterfly.

"That was so cool, because, since the whole stadium is Under One Roof like the warm-up pool side and the competition pool side you, could hear everything um and granted yeah I didn't get to watch a ton of things but I could hear everything even, if I was in the warm-up pool and so the crowd get so excited every time he (Léon Marchand) or, any other French person was competing," she said (35:14 onwards).

The Olympic champion added:

"I'm here like I'm a part of this meet. People are excited to see me, too like it's just so, so fun."

In addition, the 23-year-old won two silver medals and one bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Apart from her Olympic experience, her World Championship medals include five gold, three silver, and one bronze across different games.

