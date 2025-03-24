"Replicating the big moment" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets real about preparing for big events

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently shared how she trains ahead of competitions. She mentioned that it is important to practice big moments in training, as it helps athletes cope with the pressure of competitive games.

The Olympic gold medalist also explained that acting like it is a big event during practice makes athletes more confident. It also helps them prepare for the big stages.

By training this way, athletes can stay calm and do their best in real competitions. It helps them perform well when the pressure is high. During an Upfront Ventures interview on March 21, 2025, the American hurdler was asked:

"Talk about those days when you're training what is that like, and how do you know, not just physically but mentally, prepare yourself to be ready for the moment?" (9:07 onwards)

The Olympian responded:

"I think it's almost like replicating what the big moment is going to feel like, right? So when you're doing starts at practice are you practicing as if this is the race? And what are your emotions going to feel like, what are your nerves going to feel like, what is it going to feel like to push out the first three steps and get into your pattern. Doing as much as you can daily to almost emulate that moment? So when the moment comes you're not scared of it."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her first Olympic experience and overcoming fear

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Final - Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels - Source: Getty

At just 16 years old, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone qualified for the U.S. Olympic team for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Thus, she made history by becoming one of the youngest American track and field athletes in decades. She revealed that as she prepared for the biggest competition of her life, fear and anxiety took over. She felt that competing on such a global stage felt like a challenge she wasn’t fully ready for.

McLaughlin-Levrone admitted that she had no clear race strategy for the 400m hurdles. Each time she competed, she relied on instinct rather than a set plan. She further struggled with understanding her own emotions. At 16, balancing personal identity with Olympic pressure felt like a heavy burden.

Reflecting on that, the hurdler said:

“I was excited about being able to say I’d made it to the Olympics, but I was also terrified. I didn’t know much about the 400m hurdles. And so every time I would go out there, it ended up turning out pretty well, but I didn’t have a strategy or a race plan.” (via womenshealthmag.com)

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone finished fifth in her semifinal race and did not reach the finals. She expressed that it was a tough moment, but she later understood how important the experience was. Her words proved right and she went on to win consecutive gold medals in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics respectively.

