"Resonated in my brain throughout the whole time" - Jordan Chiles reveals how Beyonce's concert helped her name memoir's title

Jordan Chiles has authored a book - I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams. During a recent podcast, she shared the inspiration behind the title.

Ad

Chiles shared that she attended Beyoncé's Renaissan tour. While attending the concert, the title stuck with her. The energy of the performance and Beyoncé's journey as a global icon made the gymnast reflect on her own path. Throughout 2024, she used the phrase as a personal affirmation.

A snapshot of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' podcast was shared on Instagram, where Hudson, the interviewer, asked Chiles about the motivation behind her book's title.

Ad

Trending

"Where did the title come from?" (0:04 nonwards)

Chiles responded:

"I was on the Renaissance tour, and I went to Beyoncé's concert and the saying 'I'm that girl' just resonated in my brain throughout the whole time."

The gold medalist added:

"I was just like, you know what, after watching her documentary on how she's become super most global star who she is, it made me realize no matter times that you fall or no matter how many times you look at yourself and you know, are dishonest with yourself, you can rise back up and be the person you're trying to be."

Ad

Ad

Jordan Chiles reflects on a heartbreaking 2024 Olympics moment in 'I'm That Girl'

Jordan Chiles at the Big Fours - Source: Getty

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles lost her bronze medal in the women's floor exercise. She initially ranked fifth, but a scoring challenge by her coach, Cécile Landi, led to a 0.1-point increase, shifting her name into third place as she secured a third spot on the podium.

Ad

However, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation objected. They claimed the inquiry missed the one-minute restriction. The CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) launched an investigation into the timing of the inquiry. After the review, officials concluded that the review request was placed four seconds late. They reversed the Chiles' score from 13.766 to 13.666.

Reflecting on the event, the 23-year-old said (NPR via iowapublicradio.com):

"I was devastated. It was all over the news. I had nowhere to look without somebody asking me the question or asking me, Are you OK?"

Jordan Chiles contributed to Team USA in the women's team event and won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback