"Results are in the hand of the Lord"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s husband Andre makes his feelings known about being nervous before her races

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband, Andre Levrone, made his feelings known about watching her compete at the Olympics. The couple has been together since 2020.

McLaughlin-Levrone delivered incredible performances at the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she won two gold medals. She bagged her first gold medal in the 400m hurdles, clocking a world record timing of 50.37s and besting her on-field arch-rivals, Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol. She won another gold medal in the 4x400m relay, where she and her team clocked 3:15.27.

During these achievements, the athlete had the constant support of her husband, Andre Levrone, who cheered for her from the stands. However, along with cheering for her, he also felt all the nervousness while she was on the track. The former football player opened up about this experience in his and McLaughlin-Levrone's recent appearance on 'The Jinger and Jeremy podcast.'

Sharing about him being nervous while watching her during the Paris Olympics, he said: (31:27 onwards)

"It's indescribable cuz I am so used to being on the field to where like I can do something about the outcome of the team but here it's just like, I've seen her work, I've put in some of the sweat with her. We've prayed, we've read scriptures, we've listened to worship songs all throughout the day. We've cast our anxities on Christ and now it's like the results are in the hand of the Lord," said Andre Levrone.

He further added:

"So, I'm just sitting there as a spectator like everybody else and it's funny cuz sometimes NBC will try to mic up family members and they'll mic me up and they'll look at me before and they'll be like, 'why are you nervous, she always wins and I'm just like nothing's guaranteed and I'm always a little bit just nervous."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband, Andre Levrone, revealed the story behind their first date

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and husband, Andre Levrone - Source: Getty

In an appearance on 'The It Girls' podcast in October 2023, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that her husband Andre was the first to make a move by sliding into her DMs and said that he was coming to Los Angeles for a business meeting during the COVID-19 phase, with the hope of meeting her for their first date.

Later, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre appeared on 'The Jinger and Jeremy Podcast,' where the latter clarified the first date story, sharing that his main reason to come to Los Angeles was to meet the hurdler. He said that he did not lie about the business meeting, but it was a stretch.

“I think after about three weeks, I told her I had a business trip, and I did meet a man out here for business if one could say so. I didn't lie, but, it was a little bit of a stretch because I really did come out here to see you. So I came out here, we had a good time, spent like four days together, I went back. Then, nine months proceeded from there and we just continued to grow with one another,” Andre Levrone said. [4:40 onwards]

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone started dating in 2020, and they announced their engagement in 2021. The couple got married on May 5, 2022, at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia.

