"These five girls are heroes"- Riley Gaines lauds high school girls for voicing against transgender and women discrimination

Recently, several middle school girls refused to compete in the shot put event at the 2024 Harrison County Middle School Championships because of the inclusion of a transgender athlete in the competition. Riley Gaines, the former Kentucky swimmer and an advocate for women athletes, praised the girls for their bravery.

The transgender athlete is 13 years old, Becky Pepper-Jackson and began transitioning in third grade before hitting puberty. According to the United States Circuit Court of Appeals, the West Virginia law that restricts biological boys from competing on girl sports teams is not applicable to this 13-year-old individual.

Multiple girls stepped out of the shot put competition to showcase their protest against this decision. The transgender athlete was supposed to compete in both shot put and discus throwing and the girls stepped out of both. Riley Gaines recently shared a video of one of the girls who shared her thoughts on the entire situation.

Gaines shared a video of the speech on her X account and praised her for taking such a big step and calling out the responsible organizations.

"One of the five middle schoolers who refused to compete against boy in women's shot put gave remarks at a press conference in WV today. She specifically called out ACLU and their disregard for women. These five girls are heroes."

Riley Gaines expresses disappointment after middle school girls face discrimination

One of the girls who stepped out of the shot put and discus event of the 2024 Harrison County Middle School Championships shared that the transgender athlete won the shot put event. Riley Gaines, who herself has been in this place once, expressed her disappointment at the incident.

She shared her thoughts with OutKick. Gaines expressed that it is a very sad day when little girls act as the bigger person. She also called them brave.

"It's a sad day when the middle school girls have to be the adults in the room. Conceding your event is so much easier said than done, but these girls have the tenacity and ability to stand their ground."

Riley Gaines also added:

"I couldn't be more proud of their bravery and willingness to show their raw emotion. Girls and women have had enough."