Riley Gaines calls Lincoln Middle School coach a transgender 'activist' over banning of five girl students

Riley Gaines has lashed out at the Lincoln Middle School coach, who banned five girl students after they protested against the participation of transgender athletes in the school's track and field competition.

The students had forfeited the School’s athletic meet on April 18 in protest against a trans student’s participation in the girls' shot put event. While the transgender athlete won the shot put competition, the five female students were banned from the school's next track and field meet. In addition to the ban, the students are also being sued by the state's Attorney General.

The ban was announced by the Harrison County Board of Education, but Riley Gaines believes the coach of the school was the initial advocator of it. Gaines took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the photo from the coach's Facebook page, where she was posing with a guy, who had a provocative statement written on his t-shirt. While the words were ‘protect trans kids’, they accompanied a knife.

"Andddd there it is. The coach that banned them is posing in a photo with this guy on her Facebook. She's no coach, she's an activist.", she stated.

Claiming that the coach was a transgender activist, Gaines demanded that she should be fired immediately.

"And she deserves to be fired immediately for retaliating against the girls for demanding fair competition", Gaines demaded.

Earlier, the former Kentucky swimmer lashed out and heavily criticized the authorities for banning the girls from girls' sports.

"Rather than banning the boy from girls sports, they ban the girls from girls sports. You can't make this stuff up. Sue them into oblivion."

Riley Gaines row with Lia Thomas

Riley Gaines started advocating for the banning of transgender athletes from women's sports after she was deprived of her position at the 2022 NCAA Championships. She faced off Lia Thomas in the 200-meter freestyle event and both clocked 1:43.40. However, it was the transgender athlete who was awarded the position.

"The official looks at both myself and Thomas who is towering over me, 6.4. And this official looks at both of us and says 'great job, you two but you tied and we have only one trophy so we are going to give it to Lia. Sorry, Riley, you didn't get one'", she recalled on Joe Rogan's podcast earlier this year

When Riley Gaines questioned authorities on the inequality, she was told that they were ordered to hand the 5th position trophy to Lia Thomas. It happened even though they had clocked a similar timing, and was a clear violation of Title IX of the United States law.