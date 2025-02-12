Riley Gaines praises Olivia Krolczyk for filing a complaint against protestors for harassing her during a speech

Riley Gaines reacted to Olivia Krolczyk's move to file a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Education against the University of Washington. The former swimmer expressed proud feelings about Krolczyk's move on social media.

On January 21, 2025, Olivia Krolczyk, an ambassador for Riley Gaines Center, was scheduled to speak at the University of Washington (UW) on the topic 'Protect Women from Men: The Threat of Trans Agenda.' The university organized the event following President Donald Trump's order to keep men out of women's sports. Krolczyk was scheduled to discuss the implications of gender ideology on women's rights and sports.

Before the event, the university's 'UWQ Center's Instagram account issued a public notice offering services to students, which labeled Krolczyk as a transphobic speaker. As the event commenced, around 200 protesters gathered, some of whom pulled fire alarms, broke windows, and blocked entrances and exits. Reflecting on the incident, the ambassador posted the video on X, accompanied by a caption:

"I have officially filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Education against the University of Washington. Students and invited guests who visit publicly funded universities should be assured that the laws protecting against discrimination will be upheld."

Riley Gaines reposted the video on her X handle and wrote:

"Very proud and grateful that @oliviakrolczyk_ is holding UofWashington and those who attempted to silence her accountable. Make no mistake, the war on woke hasn't been won yet."

Gaines is a former competitive swimmer from the University of Kentucky, where she earned recognition as a 12-time All-American athlete. She later became a prominent advocate for women's rights in sports, following a trophy controversy surrounding Lia Thomas in 2022.

Riley Gaines reflects on President Donald Trump's executive order

Riley Gaines during President Trump Signs No Men In Women's Sports Executive Order - Source: Getty

On February 5, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports', aimed to prevent transgender athletes from participating in female sports. This comes after Imane Kheli, an Algerian boxer, injured Italian boxer Angela Carini within 46 seconds in the match. Carini withdrew from the match after the incident.

Before the Olympics, Khelif was disqualified from the Women's World Championships in 2023 after failing a gender eligibility test, which revealed XY chromosomes.

Reflecting on the controversy, Gaines expressed her emotions on X and reposted a video by Libs of TikTok, where Donald Trump was seen signing the executive order. Gaines also wrote:

"I can't even tell you how much this visual means to me"

Riley Gaines attended the event where the US president signed the executive order.

