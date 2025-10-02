  • home icon
  • Riley Gaines reacts as Esperanza High School students walkout for girls’ restroom safety after administrators permit trans-identified male access

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Oct 02, 2025 17:57 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines expressed her support after students at Esperanza High School staged a protest against administrators’ decision to permit a trans-identified male student to use the girls’ restroom. The walkout was led by junior Lesley Ledesma and was joined by her cousin and brother in the demonstration.

Gaines, a prominent advocate for women’s rights in sports and a strong voice against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, praised the students for speaking out. When she saw young students taking a stand, she called for more actions like theirs.

The protest drew support from California Family Council Outreach Director Sophia Lorey, Chino Valley Unified School Board President and candidate for California State Superintendent Sonja Shaw, and Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Trustee Leandra Blades.

Sophia Lorey later shared on Twitter:

“Today in Anaheim, CA, HS junior Lesley Ledesma planned a student-led walkout after a male student was using the girls’ restroom. The girls stood up. The boys stood guard. Together, they sent a powerful message: the girls are not alone, they will be protected.”

Riley Gaines retweeted the post, adding

“MORE OF THIS.”
In an interview with This is a Woman Podcast, Ledesma said she staged the walkout after an incident that happened a few weeks earlier, when she walked into the girls’ restroom and saw a male student there. The student told her he identified as transgender. Ledesma reported the matter to school administrators, but was later told the student would be allowed to continue using the girls’ restroom. She said the decision left her feeling vulnerable and unfairly treated, motivating her to organize the walkout

Riley Gaines speaks up to take bold steps for the protection of female athletes

10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines became a prominent voice against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports in 2022, after tying for fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle at the NCAA Women’s Championships with a transgender athlete. Following that, she filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, joining 19 current and former female athletes in challenging the organization’s policy on transgender participation, alleging it violates Title IX.

In a June 2025 opinion piece for Fox News, Riley Gaines pointed out the importance of protecting women in sports:

“Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex - not self-identified gender. To lose that foundational truth is to lose the heart of the law itself. Growth in sports is about more than medals - it’s about pushing ourselves mentally and physically, developing character, working hard, failing with grace, and winning with integrity.
Sports are the training ground for life. If we allow Title IX to be redefined, we risk losing not just championships - but the next generation of women leaders. To every female athlete, your voice matters. Speak the truth. Your courage today will protect the girl who comes next - the one who dares to dream, to train, and to win.”

Riley Gaines represented the University of Kentucky and has won multiple SEC titles and was a 12-time NCAA All-American.

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Edited by Amitha Reji George
