Riley Gaines reacts to passing of Women's Bill of Rights in Texas Senate

Former competitive swimmer and political activist Riley Gaines shared her reaction to the passing of House Bill 229, also known as the Women's Bill of Rights, in the Texas Senate on Wednesday, May 28. Gaines, who gained popularity for advocating against the participation of transgender women in women's sports, praised the sponsors of the bill and the state's governor, Greg Abbott who will sign it into law.

Riley Gaines was a 12-time NCAA All-American while representing the University of Kentucky. She also clinched multiple Southeastern Conference (SEC) titles, including individual titles in the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard butterfly events. Gaines was a part of the Kentucky team that won a silver medal in the 800-yard freestyle at the 2021 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. She would go on to retire from competitive swimming to focus on her political interests.

Gaines took to X to share her reaction to the passing of the bill, writing:

"🚨 HB 229, the Women’s Bill of Rights, has passed the Texas Senate! This common-sense bill simply defines and codifies sex-based terms like “woman” in TX state law. Now it heads to Governor Abbott’s desk where it’s expected to be signed into law.🙌🏼 Thank you to bill sponsors @EllenTroxclair @mayes_middleton ! And to @GregAbbott_TX."

Riley Gaines is also the host of the 'Gaines for Girls' podcast, where she discusses women's sports and political issues.

Riley Gaines says being forced to use pronouns promotes a 'lack of respect for biology'

Riley Gaines revealed her stance on using preferred pronouns in her book that was released last year. Gaines, who is a popular conservative activist, is also the author of Swimming Against the Current: Fighting for Common Sense in a World That’s Lost its Mind, which discusses her political interests and personal stories from her swimming career.

In the book, Gaines made her feelings known on using pronouns, where she said:

“I believe being forced to use preferred pronouns promotes reality distortion and a lack of basic respect for biology. Since I started advocating for women’s sex-based rights, I began to realize that even when I tried to be what I thought was kind and inclusive and used preferred pronouns, it wasn’t enough. Unless we undoubtedly believed men could turn into women and experience all the same things women do while not daring to question it, then you were showcasing transphobia. I was fully embracing fiction in the guise of showing respect.”

Riley Gaines' rise to popularity came after she tied with a transgender woman named Lia Thomas for fifth place in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. This later led to her advocating against transgender women competing in women's sports.

