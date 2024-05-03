Riley Gaines rebukes 'leaders' after female student was reportedly assaulted by a transgender student in women's bathroom

Riley Gaines has once again called out the leaders of the United States for their inaction and failing to protect and defend women's spaces and their rights. The former collegiate swimmer is a strong and vocal supporter of women and women's sports.

She recently highlighted a video on X (formerly Twitter), which was uploaded by Libs of TikTok, showing a female student being reportedly assaulted by a male student, who identifies as a girl, in the women's bathroom in Arcadia High School.

Gaines rebuked the leaders in a tweet:

"How many more times do we have to watch videos of this exact scenairo playing out before our "leaders" find it necessary & worthwhile to take action?"

She added:

"I'm not sure how they can sleep at night, especially if they have daughters of their own..."

This is not the first time that the former competitive swimmer has spotlighted a transgender woman beating up a female student. In March, Gaines highlighted an incident at Hazelbrook Middle School in Oregon where a trans male student threatened a female student.

Riley Gaines says amendments made to Title IX is 'anti-woman'

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Gaines, who has been advocating for Title IX, has not taken well to the recent revisions made to this law. She condemned President Joe Biden's administration making changes to Title IX.

The 24-year-old was quoted by Fox News saying:

"This is the most anti-woman, anti-reality pursuit we have seen from this administration thus far."

She pointed out:

"Across the country and in various sports, males are entering women's athletic competitions, being given spots on women's teams, and being granted entry into our locker room," Gaines said.

"Every time a man even competes in an event or makes a team, a female athlete loses an opportunity to race, a spot on that team or playing time on the field," she added.

The former swimmer for University of Kentucky believes allowing males to compete in women's sports is risky and unfair for the female athletes. She described it as unfair, discriminatory and regressive. Gaines is adamant that women's and girl's sports should be exclusive for women and girls, and their spaces have to be protected.

"Allowing males to compete in women's sports is risky, it is unfair, it is discriminatory, and it is regressive. And it must stop," the 24-year-old said.

Riley Gaines announced earlier this year that her new book "Swimming against the Current" would be released on May 2024.