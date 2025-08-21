Riley Gaines slams Idaho murders convict Bryan Kohberger demanding prison transfer after threats by inmates

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Idaho murders' convict Bryan Kohberger demanding prison transfer amidst threats by inmates. Kohberger is serving multiple life sentences at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.The swimmer turned social activist shared a news report from Fox News on her X account [formerly Twitter], which mentioned about the Idaho convict demanding prison transfer, alleging threats from his fellow inmates. According to the handwritten 'resident concern firm', Kohberger has demanded transfer to a quieter cell, accusing his fellow inmates of threatening to sexually assault him.Gaines responded to the claims as she commented on her X account,&quot;I hope the fears, threats, and torment last the rest of his life&quot;For the unversed, Bryan Kohberger confessed to killing four students from the University of Idaho, viz Kaylee Gonclaves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The four students were found stabbed to death on November 13, 2022 at their off-campus home in Moscow, for which Kohberger was sentenced to imprisonment for life.Riley Gaines has campaigned for multiple issues, including the safety of women. She was one of the most vocal supporters of the Laken Riley Act, which provides for action against illegal immigration, and was passed in early 2025 as soon as Donald Trump assumed power as the 47th President of the USA.When Riley Gaines questioned the presence of a trans convict serving sentence in a woman's correctional facilityWhen Riley Gaines reacted to a trans convict serving sentence in a women's correctional facility [Image Source : Getty]Riley Gaines once shared her reaction to a transgender convict serving sentence in a women's correctional facility. In early 2024, Susan Monica, previously known as Steven Buchanan, was convicted of murdering two men and dismembering their body parts, for which she received a 50-year sentence at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon.Gaines reacted to the same on a sarcastic note as she asked in her X post [formerly Twitter],&quot;What could possibly go wrong housing a violent, mentally ill man with female inmates?&quot;Gaines also reacted to Mozzy Clark suing the State Department of Corrections for allowing a convicted child molester Christopher Scott Williams, who pretended to be a woman, in a woman's prison in Washington. The swimmer turned social activist called out the authorities over their alleged inaction as she posted on her X account,&quot;I mean, what did they expect? They put a VIOLENT CHILD RAPIST in an isolated space with vulnerable women? This is cruel and unusual punishment. They knowingly put these women in harm's way. Good for the female inmate that's suing.&quot;Riley Gaines has been campaigning on multiple issues, from protesting against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports, to raising her voice over illegal immigration. The swimmer turned social activist also campaigned against the gender affirming care for minors, which was banned by the US administration under President Trump in early 2025.