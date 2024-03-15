Riley Gaines sues NCAA on transgender policy and violation of Title IX

Riley Gaines recently filed a lawsuit against the NCAA and other related universities for allegedly denying athletes the promises made in the Title IX law.

The 23-year-old believed that the sports organization favored the “men posing as women” in the championships.

Gaines filed the case in the U.S District Court against the NCAA, the University System of Georgia, and others in the Northern District of Georgia on Thursday, March 14 . She has been accompanied by other swimmers who hold the same view as her.

Reka Gyorgy, Kylee Alons, Kaitlynn Wheeler, Ainsley Erzen, Ellie Eades, Lily Mullens, Suzanna Price, Carter Satterfield, Kate Pearson, Katie Blankenship, Julianna Morrow and many others have joined hands with the former NCAA swimmer.

On filing the lawsuit, Riley Gaines took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to slam the NCAA for its alleged unfair means. She wrote:

"it's official!" I'm suing the NCAA along with 15 other collegiate athletes who have lost out on titles, records, & roster spots to men posing as women," Gaines said.

She accused NCAA for allegedly "violating the federal civil rights law of Title IX",

"The NCAA continues to explicitly violate the federal civil rights law of Title IX. About time someone did something about it," the former NCAA swimmer added.

Gaines also shared an article by Fox News that read the official complaint registered by student-athletes and her.

“The NCAA has simultaneously imposed a radical anti-woman agenda on college sports, reinterpreting Title IX to define women as a testosterone level, permitting men to compete on women’s teams,” the complaint read.

Furthermore, it highlighted that the organisation forced female athletes to share the same locker room with transgender athletes, which was “destroying female safe spaces” and “subjecting women to a loss of their constitutional right to bodily privacy."

Nevertheless, the complaint also targets warning NCAA and related universities that are organizing championships in 2025 and 2026 with transgender policies.

Riley Gaines reacts to NCAA member’s resignation in protest of transgender policies

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Riley Gaines recently lauded William Block III, a member of the NCAA committee for resigning from the organization. The member has a disagreement with the NCAA over transgender athletes’ participation.

Owing to the differences, he handed over his resignation letter on February 13, 2024, to NCAA President Charlie Barker. He resigned a year before the end of his term, August 2025.

Riley Gaines supported William Block III’s stand on transgender policies. She shared the news on her X(formerly known as Twitter) and expressed her views on it. She wrote,

“NCAA official resigns in protest of transgender policies that ‘discriminate against female student-athletes,"

She added,

"More of this,"