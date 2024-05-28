Rio Olympics champion Thiago Braz receives 16 month suspension for positive doping test

Thiago Braz, the gold medallist in pole vaulting at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit due to suspected doping. This comes just a couple of months before the Paris Olympics, at which Braz was looking to add a third Olympic medal to his armoury.

However, the Sao Paulo native has been prohibited from professional competitions for 16 months, which means that his dream of competing in the 2024 Olympics is on the verge of being shattered.

Braz has tested positive for ostarine glucuronide, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2008, as it improves the performances of professional athletes. In his defense, Braz stated that he had taken the contaminated banned substances through supplements prescribed by his nutritionist.

However, AIU had already explained to Brazilian athletes in the past the supposed consequences of using supplements from Brazilian pharmacies. In a statement, Brett Clothier, the AIU chief, stated:

"Athletes from Brazil, including Mr Braz, have been specifically educated about the dangers surrounding the use of supplements from compound pharmacies in Brazil."

Following the suspension, Braz has filed a case with the highest court for sports athletes, the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Switzerland. This isn't the first time that the 30-year-old has been found guilty of violating global doping conduct; he also faced a ban last year during the Diamond League meet in Stockholm due to doping issues.

Thiago Braz's heroics at 2016 Olympics

Thiago Braz at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon

Winning a gold medal in front of one's home crowd is a dream for every track and field athlete. Thiago Braz was fortunate enough to live that dream in 2016. In his first Olympic tournament at the age of 22, Braz secured gold by defeating Renaud Lavillenie, the French pole-vaulter.

Following his triumph, Braz expressed his joy at taking home the gold medal in front of his supporters at home by saying:

"I am very happy. We worked really hard for this moment, not for the gold, but to take a medal. For Brazil, it is amazing. I try to do my best for the people, they believe in us."

Braz registered a mark of 6.03 meters, which was also an Olympic record at the time. The defending champion, Lavillenie, could manage just 5.98 meters and had to settle for silver.

