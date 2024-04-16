"Rising through it all"; "Always so inspiring!"- Fans react as Lindsey Vonn reflects on her incredible comeback after 2 major knee surgeries

Lindsey Vonn has gone through several injuries in her entire career. She has dealt with various major knee injuries but has always inspired the skiing world by getting right back up. Reflecting upon her journey, Vonn recently shared a heartfelt post on her social media handle.

After having a knee replacement recently, Lindsey Vonn shared a motivating post for herself. She shared a video of her competing at Lake Louise in Canada and fans couldn't stop themselves from cheering for the skiing icon in the comment section.

She admitted that the thought of this race gives her inspiration regarding her recovery.

"Recovering from another surgery, reflecting on my ski racing career and what I've been through over the years. When I watch this race from Lake Louise it gives me hope and inspiration," Lindsey Vonn expressed.

Adding to this, she expressed pride in the fact that even after facing two major injuries and an almost two-year-long hiatus, she ended up making a bright career. Vonn made a commendable comeback with multiple wins and titles.

"I came back from major knee surgeries in an 8 month span, tearing my ACL twice as well as my MCL and several fractures. No one thought after missing almost 2 seasons I could come back. Honestly, I didn’t entirely know where I would stack up either. But I did it! I won my second race back and went on to win 8 races that season plus the DH and SG overall titles."

Fans were generous in the comment section and lauded the skier for her inspirational journey. Exemplifying Lindsey Vonn's willpower to always stand right back up after adversities, one of her fans stated,

"Always so inspiring."

Another admirer of Vonn impressed with her journey commented,

"Rising through it all."

On Vonn's post, one of her admirers embraced her journey by expressing,

"I can't think of an athlete in any sport who has come back from so many serious injuries and remained dominate for so long. You are an inspiration."

Praising Lindsey Vonn's skiing skills and her aura during the competition, one of her fans expressed,

"I loved watching you ski. You had such panache on the course that nobody has ever equalled."

Another one of her admirers commented,

"You're the GOAT!"

One of her fans, about to go through their ACL/MCL surgery, expressed gratitude towards Vonn for sharing her inspirational story.

"Thanks, given I'm about to get ACL/MCL surgery, the story you've been sharing makes recovering and getting back to life so much doable."

Lindsey Vonn's recent knee surgery

Lindsey Vonn's skiing career ended in 2019 after the prodigy faced a bunch of knee injuries. However, the 39-year-old is still not free of injuries. She recently went through a knee replacement a few days ago and posted every update about it on her Instagram handle.

She revealed it was a tough decision for her, however, the right amount of research gave her the much-needed push. She credited the set of doctors, who treated her, for her successful surgery.

"After a lot of thought, research and talking to many many doctors, I made the decision to get a knee replacement. I have severe tri-compartment degeneration but the main compartment that has been painful is the lateral compartment, or the outside of my knee."

Right after this, she shared another update with her pet Leo, expressing gratitude. Lindsey Vonn revealed that she adopted Leo just before her 2nd ACL surgery and ever since then he has been with her.

Vonn also revealed that her pet also went through an accident before she adopted him so he is aware of what it feels like to go through an injury.

"Dare the best medicine in times like these… I adopted Leo right before my 2nd ACL surgery and he’s been with me through all my surgeries since. Leo was hit by a car before I adopted him and he’s got almost as many screws in his leg as I do. He never likes it when I cry but he always knows when I’m hurt and he doesn’t leave my side. I think he knows what it feels like. Just thankful I have my pups."

