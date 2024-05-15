Robert Griffin III takes a dig at Michael Roth's disqualification at the AAC Track and Field Championships

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III has posted an interesting message on his social media, taking a jibe at Michael Roth's disqualification from the American Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships (AAC) after he won the 400-meter sprint.

The incident unfolded on Sunday as the Canadian runner put on a show at the aforementioned event organized in San Antonio, Texas, and finished the race with a personal best time of 45.78 seconds. But all of it went in vain as his 'stay back' hand gesture for his competitors while approaching the finish line caught the attention of the organizing committee, and the athlete was disqualified from the race due to his acts.

The act was referred to as 'unsportsmanlike behavior' by the committee and became a topic of discussion for the track and field enthusiasts joining in, including Robert Griffin III, who took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and posted a cryptic message, writing:

"Michael Roth ran a PB of 45.78 to win the 400m AAC Championship for @UTSATrackXC, but was disqualified for the BIGGEST BS unsportsmanlike behavior call I have seen this year. Dear Track and Field, We can’t grow the sport, if we don’t let our athletes show their passion for it."

Furthermore, after his 400-meter mishap, Michael Roth also participated in the 200-meter category, where he could not finish in the top three of the event and had to settle for a seventh-place finish after a time of 23.67 seconds on the clock.

What Michael Roth had to say about his disqualification and the aftermath of the incident

Michael Roth was the torchbearer of the University of Texas at San Antonio's hopes and was expected to win the 400-meter title, but luck had it and the runner could not win either of the races. After he was disqualified for his showboating act, Roth took it to Instagram stories and wrote:

"Soft disqualification, but it’s alright, I still have work to do."

He was also snubbed off the 4x400-meter relay team, and their lineup without Michael Roth could not live up to the fans' expectations and had to be satisfied with a fourth-place finish of 3:12.13.

Following the aforementioned incident, Roth's NCAA season came to a sad end as his team at the University of Texas-San Antonio could not reach the regionals and had to pay the price of the disciplinary action that was taken against their star performer.