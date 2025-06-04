The 2025 Rome Diamond League is scheduled to be held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 6, Friday. This is the fifth stop of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League series, following events in Xiamen, Shanghai/ Kaeqiao, Doha and Rabat.
Many exciting clashes are set to feature at the Rome Diamond League with prominent names such as Fred Kerley, Trayvon Bromell, Anavia Battle, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Quincy Hall, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Beatrice Chebet, Valarie Allman, Hamish Kerr and local favorite Gianmarco Tamberi participating in multiple track and field events at the meet.
With Diamond League points up for grabs in 14 events, let's take a look at the schedule, live streaming details, and where and how to watch the Rome Diamond League here -
Schedule and order of events at Rome Diamond League (Timings in Local Time/ Eastern Time)
7:15 PM Local Time or 1:15 PM ET - Women's Pole Vault
7:30 PM Local Time or 1:30 PM ET - Women's Discus Throw
7:48 PM Local Time or 1:48 PM ET - Women's Triple Jump
9:01 PM Local Time or 3:01 PM ET - Men's High Jump
9:04 PM Local Time or 3:04 PM ET - Women's 400m Hurdles
9:16 PM Local Time or 3:16 PM ET - Men's 1500m
9:27 PM Local Time or 3:27 PM ET - Men's Shot Put
9:31 PM Local Time or 3:31 PM ET - Women's 5000m
9:35 PM Local Time or 3:35 PM ET- Men’s Long Jump
9:59 PM Local Time or 3:59 PM ET - Men's 400m
10:13 PM Local Time or 4:13 PM ET - Women's 200m
10:27 PM Local Time or 4:27 PM ET - Men's 110m Hurdles
10:38 PM Local Time or 4:38 PM ET - Men's 100m
10:49 PM Local Time or 4:49 PM ET - Women's 1500m
Where and how to watch and streaming for the Diamond League in Rome?
In the United States, the Rome Diamond League will be streamed on FloTrack, while in Great Britain, coverage will be available on BBC Four. Rai will stream the event for local fans in Italy, while CPSL will provide coverage in Jamaica.
Meanwhile, viewers in many other countries can watch the event on the Wanda Diamond League's official YouTube channel.