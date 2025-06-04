The 2025 Rome Diamond League is scheduled to be held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 6, Friday. This is the fifth stop of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League series, following events in Xiamen, Shanghai/ Kaeqiao, Doha and Rabat.

Ad

Many exciting clashes are set to feature at the Rome Diamond League with prominent names such as Fred Kerley, Trayvon Bromell, Anavia Battle, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Quincy Hall, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Beatrice Chebet, Valarie Allman, Hamish Kerr and local favorite Gianmarco Tamberi participating in multiple track and field events at the meet.

With Diamond League points up for grabs in 14 events, let's take a look at the schedule, live streaming details, and where and how to watch the Rome Diamond League here -

Ad

Trending

Schedule and order of events at Rome Diamond League (Timings in Local Time/ Eastern Time)

USA's Sandi Morris will compete in pole vault at Rome Diamond League 2025 (Photo Daniela Porcelli/by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

7:15 PM Local Time or 1:15 PM ET - Women's Pole Vault

Ad

7:30 PM Local Time or 1:30 PM ET - Women's Discus Throw

7:48 PM Local Time or 1:48 PM ET - Women's Triple Jump

9:01 PM Local Time or 3:01 PM ET - Men's High Jump

9:04 PM Local Time or 3:04 PM ET - Women's 400m Hurdles

9:16 PM Local Time or 3:16 PM ET - Men's 1500m

9:27 PM Local Time or 3:27 PM ET - Men's Shot Put

9:31 PM Local Time or 3:31 PM ET - Women's 5000m

9:35 PM Local Time or 3:35 PM ET- Men’s Long Jump

Ad

9:59 PM Local Time or 3:59 PM ET - Men's 400m

10:13 PM Local Time or 4:13 PM ET - Women's 200m

10:27 PM Local Time or 4:27 PM ET - Men's 110m Hurdles

10:38 PM Local Time or 4:38 PM ET - Men's 100m

10:49 PM Local Time or 4:49 PM ET - Women's 1500m

Where and how to watch and streaming for the Diamond League in Rome?

Home favorite Gianmarco Tamberi will be in action on Friday. Source: Getty

In the United States, the Rome Diamond League will be streamed on FloTrack, while in Great Britain, coverage will be available on BBC Four. Rai will stream the event for local fans in Italy, while CPSL will provide coverage in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, viewers in many other countries can watch the event on the Wanda Diamond League's official YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More