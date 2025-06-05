Rome Diamond League 2025: Top 5 USA athletes to watch out for ft. Fred Kerley, Anavia Battle

The Rome Diamond League 2025 Meeting is set to get underway on June 6, Friday, marking the 5th Diamond League meeting of the year after the latest meet in Rabat. The United States Team will look to add to their success after many of their athletes earned top spots in the standings.

Here are the top five Team USA athletes to keep an eye on in Rome.

Fred Kerley will compete at the Rome Diamond League 2025

Fred Kerley will return to the Diamond League in Rome to compete in the Men's 100m event. Regarded as one of the most versatile sprinters in the country, Kerley specializes in the 100m, 200m, and 400m sprint events. He last competed at the Canarias Athletics Invitational on May 31, where he finished first in the Men's 200m with a time of 20.17 seconds. Kerley will come to Rome looking to win after his third-place finishes in Rabat at the 100m and 200m, respectively. He is a two-time Diamond League Finals winner.

Anavia Battle

Anavia Battle will be competing in Rome - Source: Getty

Anavia Battle led in the Women's 200m standings following the Wanda Diamond League, where she finished first ahead of the likes of Shericka Jackson and Jenna Prandini. Battle will return at the Rome Diamond League 2025 to build on her success as she targets another first-place finish this year.

Christian Coleman

Christian Coleman at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Christian Coleman will compete at the Rome Diamond League 2025. Following his 4th-place finish at the Xiamen Diamond League, Coleman will look to grab a medal in the upcoming meet. The track star has started strong at most of his races but was ultimately edged out in the final minutes. He last competed at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia, where he finished fourth in the 100m event. He will look to grab another Diamond League Finals win in Rome.

Valarie Allman

Allman at the Golden Oval International Athletics Meeting - Source: Getty

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman will be at the Rome Diamond League 2025. Allman is a four-time Diamond League Final winner and competed at the Xiamen Diamond League, where she won the discus throw event with a 68.95m. Allman is set to face tough competition in Rome, with another Team USA member in Laulauga Tausaga, also competing at the event.

Quincy Hall

Quincy Hall specializes in the 400m event - Source: Getty

Olympic gold medal winner Quincy Hall will compete in the 400m event at the Rome Diamond League 2025. Hall competed at the Rabat Diamond League meeting in the 400m, where he placed third. Hall is also a World Champion and will look to repeat his international success in Rome.

Many of Team USA's athletes will look to add another Diamond League finals victory to their name, and on the other hand, some will look to make history by winning their first.

