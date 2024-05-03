"Run faster. Push me out"- Noah Lyles hits back at critics of his inclusion in the 4x400m relay team ahead of World Athletic Relays 2024

Noah Lyles has hit back at critics of his inclusion in the 4x400m relay team at the World Athletics Indoor Championship 2024, where he ran in place of Trevor Bassit.

Lyles has set the intentions clear for the Paris Olympics 2024. He aims to clinch four gold medals in 100m, 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m events and has accordingly been improving his relay performances as well. After securing a silver medal in the 60m event at the World Championships, he was included in Team USA’s 4x400m relay team at the last moment, sparking a controversy online.

Several American fans and sprinters had expressed dissatisfaction over the matter, claiming Lyles wasn't the deserving one. However, the world champion believes ‘no spot is deserved on the relay’. Instead, one has to prove their worth, which he believes, he had done to get on the team sheet at the World Athletic Indoor Championships.

Noah Lyles has once again hit back at his critics. Speaking at a press conference ahead of World Athletic Relays, he admitted that many people in the U.S. were unhappy with his inclusion in the 4x400m relays.

"Let's just say a lot of people in the U.S. were very, very, very upset that I ran the 4x400", he expressed.

His advice for them:

"And to that, I say: Run faster. Push me out."

Noah Lyles will be competing only in the 4x100m relay event in Bahamas. He added that his major focus would be his premier events, 100m and 200m at Paris Olympics 2024. But he would try to be as strong as possible for the 4x400m relay, Lyles claims.

Noah Lyles 2024 outdoor season

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

Noah Lyles had a sensational Indoor season. Back-to-back wins at the New Balance Grand Prix and USATF Indoor Championships saw him break the personal best in 60m dashes twice. At the World Championships, he matched his personal best, 6.43s, to settle for silver behind Christian Coleman.

The 26-year-old opened his outdoor season at the Tom Jones Memorial 2024. He clocked 10.01s to win the 100m event ahead of Kenny Bednarek. Lyles next raced at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, where he improved his timings to slide under the 10s mark.

Noah Lyles won the 100m event at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix in 9.96s. Although it was a wind-aided performance, the world champion raced the last part of the face unchallenged. Lyles has a personal best of 9.83s in the 100m event, and given the form he is in, it won't be long before he breaks that mark this season.