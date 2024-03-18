Run Rome The Marathon 2024 Results: Kenyan athletes Lagat Ivyne and Rutto Asbel secure the victories in women and men's category

The 2024 Acea Run Rome The Marathon witnessed an intense competition as athletes from around the world took to the Roman roads to vie for the top positions.

Both the men's and women's categories beheld the domination of Kenyan athletes with the first three places in men's and the first two places in women's race.

The marathon course offered a few of Rome's landmarks to be spotted by the athletes during their run, including the Imperial Forum, the Arch of Constantine, the Palatine, Circus Maximus, the Lungotevere, Castel Sant’Angelo, on Viale della Conciliazione, the famous Spanish Steps, the stairways of Santa Maria in Aracoeli and the Theater of Marcellus.

Rutto Asbel clinches the top position at the 2024 Acea Run Rome The Marathon

Rutto Asbel of Kenya displayed his exceptional strength and athletic skills to secure a gold medal at the 2024 Acea Run Rome The Marathon after registering an impressive time of 2:06:23.61, setting a personal best time in the Marathon.

He left fellow Kenyan long-distance runners, Brian Kipsang and Kiptoo Sila behind to achieve the feat after the two athletes recorded 2:07:55.48 and 2:08:08.11, respectively.

The 20-year-old athlete finished second at the International Mersin Marathon in Turkey on December 10, 2023, after clocking 2:09.46. Before this, on October 8, 2023, the Kenyan athlete recorded 2:10.38 at the EDP Maratona de Lisboa in Lisboa, Portugal.

Men's top 10 finishers at the 2024 Acea Run Rome The Marathon

RUTTO Asbel (KEN) - 2:06:23.61 KIPSANG Brian (KEN) - 2:07:55.48 KIPTOO Sila (KEN) - 2:08:08.11 NARRY Reuben (KEN) - 2:09:09.05 CHELUKO Isaac (KEN) - 2:09:24.80 KIPTOO Samwel (KEN) - 2:09:58.00 TIONGIK Paul (KEN) - 2:10:24.44 JOHN Rotich (KEN) - 2:12:33.60 TULU Feleke (ETH) - 2:14:31.17 KEROR Rodgers (KEN) - 2:16:19.11

Lagat Ivyne crowned women's champion

Lagat Ivyne secured her first Marathon title after besting a fellow Kenyan runner, Simiyu Lydia, and Ethiopian athlete, Niguse Emebet. She recorded a spectacular time of 2:24:35.36 to leave behind Lydia and Emebet, who recorded 2:25:09.32 and 2:26:40.18, respectively.

Ivyne secured first place in the Izmir Half Marathon in Turkey, clocking 1:14.00 on September 10, 2023.

Women's top 10 finishers at the 2024 Acea Run Rome The Marathon

LAGAT Ivyne (KEN) - 2:24:35.36 SIMIYU Lydia (KEN) - 2:25:09.32 NIGUSE Emebet (ETH) - 2:26:40.18 KIPSIROR Shamilah tekaa (KEN) - 2:27:32.79 ABDETA Obse (ETH) - 2:29:01.77 CHEROP Beatrice (KEN) - 2:29:35.40 NAHIMANA Cavaline (BDI) - 2:33:00.95 BARAKI Gebriala (ETH) - 2:37:06.78 LAMA Hiyane (ETH) - 2:43:22.18 TAPPATA' Denise(ITA) - 2:47:51.72