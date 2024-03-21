Russia and Belarus athletes banned from attending the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

The International Olympic Committee recently announced to debar Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony.

On Tuesday, March 19, the IOC declared in a statement that the decision was taken following the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The qualifying athletes from these countries will not be representing their nations at the ceremony.

The committee allowed athletes from these countries to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) in December 2023. However, the IOC also stated some significant set of conditions for their participation in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Russian Judo Team -at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Day 8

The IOC’s latest official statement about AIN athletes read:

“AINs will not participate in the parade of delegations (teams) during the Opening Ceremony, since they are individual athletes."

However, it also added about “an opportunity” enabling these to experience the ceremony at the Paris Olympics:

"Since they are individual athletes, but an opportunity will be provided to them to experience the event."

As per IOC’s rules, the AIN athletes will be prohibited from using their country’s flags, emblems, or anthems at the Paris Olympics 2024.

As of now, 12 individual neutral athletes from Russia and seven individual neutral athletes from Belarus have qualified for the upcoming championship in the capital country of France. According to the IOC, a total of 36 Russian and 22 Belarusian athletes are expected to qualify eventually.

Moreover, the IOC is yet to decide if these athletes will be able to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. The decision is kept to be taken later. Considering that they are not entering the event as a team, AINs might attend the ceremony “jointly together.”

IOC detests Russia’s diplomatic Friendship Games ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

The IOC recently urged sports authorities and countries to refrain from competing at Russia’s Friendship Games. It stated in its recent press conference that the country was violating the Olympic Charter by organizing the event. The committee mentioned:

“The IOC notes that contrary to the Fundamental Principles of the Olympic Charter and the resolutions by the UN General Assembly, the Russian government intends to organise purely politically motivated sports events in Russia.”

As per the IOC, Russia is following an “intensive diplomatic offensive” by approaching sports organizations, athletes, ministers, and governments, globally.

It further raised concerns about Russia's non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency. The championship’s anti-doping standards will not be operated under WADA, as it might jeopardize the health and fairness of the participating athletes.

Russia plans to organize the Friendship Games after the Paris Olympics. It will take place in 2026 in Sochi, the host of the Winter Olympics in 2014.