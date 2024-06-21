Ryan Murphy creates history as the first American to qualify for the 100 and 200m backstroke in three consecutive Olympics

Ryan Murphy became the first American to qualify for the 100m and 200m backstroke at three consecutive Olympic Games. Racing at the U.S Olympic Swimming Trials on Thursday, June 20, he won the 200m backstroke event ahead of Keaton Jones to clinch his second berth for Paris.

Murphy opened his campaign at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the 100m backstroke event, where he is the 2023 World Champion, Olympic gold-medalist, former world record and current American record holder.

Living up to his resume, the American clocked a 52.22 in the finals to take home the win, setting a new fastest time of the year on his way to the podium. With that he was assured of a ticket to his third straight Games.

Ryan Murphy also triumphed in the 200m backstroke as well, becoming the first American to compete in both races at the Games three consecutive times. In his 200m back finals, the swimmer clocked a 1:54.33, giving him the fastest time of the year in the event.

These two golds also make Murphy the first person to win both backstroke races at three back-to-back U.S Olympic Trials.

Ryan Murphy on making it to the Paris Olympics in both the 100 and 200m backstroke events

For Ryan Murphy, these two wins set him apart in history as one of the most dominant American swimmers in the backstroke events. However, the swimmer isn't calling himself the best just yet. Speaking in his post race interview on making history, he said,

“There's lots of guys who've come before me, I have posters of them on my wall, so to be in a different conversation than them, I'm never going to view myself as better than them, and there is definitely more work to do, but I'll take this one in and be happy about it.”

Ryan Murphy also opened up about the emphasis he'd put on the 200m distance in training, saying,

“I’ve put a lot of work into the 200 back this year. I’ve trained significantly more backstroke this year than I have the past two, and I felt really confident that especially the 200 back was going to be in a really good spot at this meet. I’m excited to learn from that and be faster in Paris.”

Joining Murphy at the 200m backstroke in Paris Olympics will be Keaton Jones, who finished just half a second behind his California teammates. As the two California Golden Bears head to the Games together, Murphy says this is a special moment to share with a teammate.

“It makes it extra special when you get to do it with a teammate. To get Keaton on that team, he’s been somebody who’s pushed me a lot this year in practice. I’m excited to see what he can do in Paris," the 28-year-old said.

Ryan Murphy will head into this summer's Olympic Games as one of the favorites for the win in both the backstroke races. The 28-year-old was the gold-medalist in the events in 2016, but settled for a silver (100m) and a bronze (200m) in 2020.