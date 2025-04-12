Ryan Murphy reacts as Greg Meehan takes charge as the new director of USA Swimming national team

American swimmer Ryan Murphy recently shared his thoughts on Greg Meehan taking charge as the new director of the USA Swimming national team. Meehan is an illustrious coach who has been coaching multiple teams since 1998, when he joined the College of William and Mary in Virginia as an assistant coach.

Meehan led several swimmers to unprecedented glory. He also coached the US national women's swimming team as an assistant coach at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and as the head coach at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Under his tutelage, the female American swimmers won 18 Olympic medals in Tokyo, including three gold medals.

Murphy shared the news on his Instagram story and wrote in the caption:

"Great choice. Congrats @gregmeehan @usaswimming"

Screengrab of Ryan Murphy's congratulatory message for Greg Meehan [Image Source: Ryan Murphy's Instagram]

Meehan is equally excited to join the team. In his press statement, he mentioned:

“I am beyond grateful and extremely motivated to take on this role. My love for the Olympic movement — particularly for USA Swimming — has shaped so much of my life. As we look ahead to hosting the LA 2028 Olympic Games, our success will be a byproduct of the investments we make today through hard work, commitment, collaboration, and enthusiasm. I am honored to help lead this next chapter and inspire the next generation.”

Greg Meehan's first major assignment would be the World Championships scheduled for July and August.

Who is Ryan Murphy?

All about Ryan Murphy, the former world record holder in men's backstroke [Image Source: Getty]

Also known as 'Murph' and 'Murph Man', Ryan Fitzgerald Murphy is an American swimmer who once held the world record in men's backstroke swimming event.

Murphy was born in Chicago on July 2, 1995, though he grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. He had dreamt of competing at the Olympics since he was seven. Murphy graduated from Bolles School in Jacksonville and attended the University of California in Berkeley for higher studies.

Though he missed a chance to debut at the London Olympics in 2012 by a whisker, Ryan Murphy continued to work hard. He made his Olympic debut at the quadrennial event in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where he won three gold medals, including a world record in the relay event of the men's 4x100m medley split.

Ryan Murphy has won five Olympic gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

