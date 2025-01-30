Ryan Murphy and his wife Bridget announce the birth of their first child Eevi

Ryan Murphy announced the birth of his daughter on social media. The swimmer and his wife Bridget shared a series of photos revealing the child's face, capturing their excitement as they introduced her to the world.

In September 2023, the couple tied the knot and welcomed their first child in January 2025. The photos show Eevi Lillian Murphy peacefully sleeping while clutching her parent's hands. Another image captures the Olympic swimmer and his partner holding their daughter.

The 29-year-old shared the joyful news on Instagram accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read:

"Family of 3! Eevi Lillian Murphy🪽came into the world on 1/24/25 - 9lb 8oz, 22 in. A name of Finnish origin meaning “life”

Ryan Murphy is a three-time Olympian and a nine-time Olympic medalist, winning five gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he secured gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, silver in the men's 4x100 medley relay, and bronze in the 100m backstroke, while finishing tenth in the 200m backstroke. Beyond the Olympics, he clinched 31 medals, including 16 golds, 12 silvers, and 3 bronzes throughout 2012 and 2023.

In 2023, Murphy shared his thoughts on his unique wedding celebration and revealed how the couple has grown together in their relationship.

Ryan Murphy reflects on his wedding celebration

In 2023 during an interview with People.com, Ryan Murphy reflected on his wedding celebration after he got married to Bridget Kottinen at the Everline Resort & Spa in Olympic Valley near Lake Tahoe, California. The couple met while studying at the University of California, Berkeley, where the Olympic gold medalist earned the PAC-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award three years in a row.

In 2022, the couple got engaged followed by a planned weekend-long celebration. They hosted a rehearsal on the Links golf course, followed by a catamaran trip to Gar Woods Grill & Pier for dinner.

Reflecting on his wedding, the swimming champion said:

"I think that's going to be the part that I'm really looking forward to. This wedding is going to be so many different people from different parts of our lives and people that have had a really big impact on us." (people.com)

Following their wedding, the couple hosted a cocktail hour featuring three signature drinks - an Aperol Spritz, an Old Fashioned, and the Golden Bear.

During the interview, Ryan Murphy described the relationship with his wife, sharing how they had grown together over their seven years as a couple. He admired her intelligence, athleticism, and sense of humor.

