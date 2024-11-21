Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons reacts as she qualifies for finals of DWTS after partnering with Stephen Nedoroscik

Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons recently reacted as she qualified for the finals of the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside her partner and double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. The USC Trojans tight end took to his Instagram account to express his joy over the occasion.

Lyons uploaded a photograph of himself with Arnold on his Instagram story, captioning,

"I'm so proud of you @ryleearnold1 ❤️‍🔥. Finals Time!!"

Screengrab of Walker Lyons' Instagram Story with Rylee Arnold [Image Source : Walker Lyons' Instagram]

Arnold made it to the grand finale of the 33rd season of the 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside Nedoroscik, by virtue of their impressive performances. The dancing duo earned a total of 53 out of 60, including an impressive 28 out of 30 for their final performance to secure their ticket for the grand finale.

Previously, Rylee Arnold had almost reached the finals last year with Harry Jowsey but was eliminated a week before the grand finale. She had also finished as runners-up along with junior actor Miles Brown in the 2018 season of 'Dancing with the Stars' Juniors.

Rylee Arnold on 'hard launching' her relationship amid DWTS appearance

Rylee Arnold on 'hard launching' her relationship with Walker Lyons [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

On October 26, Rylee Arnold visited the Big Ten Conference game between the USC Trojans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Trojans won the game by a comfortable margin of 42-20.

However, that was not all. A few days later, Arnold uploaded some photographs from the game, including photos with Walker Lyons on her Instagram account, as she captioned it,

"Is this a hard launch?? 🤭❤️‍🔥"

Arnold made her relationship with Lyons public. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 19-year-old choreographer mentioned what attracted her towards him, and why she decided to make it public amidst her DWTS appearance.

"I mean I'm just feeling really good in my relationship right now. I found a really good guy who treats me so well, and makes me so happy, and we thought it was a great time to share it and I want to share this journey with all of you guys. So I just think it was really fun and I'm so grateful to have who makes me feel as special as he [Lyons] does," Arnold mentioned.

In another interview, Arnold also mentioned that Lyons initially hesitated to make it public. In her words,

"I’m like, ‘Walker I’m sorry. ‘It’s scary I know.’ But he’s been the best sport about it—he’s just the best."

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik will now aim for the coveted mirrorball trophy. The three-hour grand finale will be performed on the night of November 26.

