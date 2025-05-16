Sam Blaskowski gets real on breaking Kenny Bednarek's record after an impressive performance at final home meet for UW-La Crosse

American sprinter Sam Blaskowski made his feelings known about potentially breaking Kenny Bednarek's 200m facility record at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-La) in future. This comes just a few days after his impressive performance on his final home meet for UW-LA Crosse.

Competing in the event, Blakowski broke the 100m NCAA III record after clocking 10.05 seconds. Additionally, he was also part of the quartet that won the 4x100m relay event in the competition.

Speaking in an interview, Blaskowski expressed his gratitude for running his final home meet in UW-LA and also shared his aspiration to return to the Championships as a pro and break Bednarek's 200m record. He said (via WIZM News):

"My last race ever at UW-L, as a UW-L member. Who knows, maybe when I’m pro, I might wanna come back and break Kenny Bednarek’s facility record in the 200."

Bednarek's facility record in the 200m came way back in 2018. In his senior career, too, Kenny Bednarek has had an impressive performance. He is currently joint-eighth in the all-time World Records list (19.57 seconds) and is also the 200m world lead holder in the ongoing 2025 eason in 19.84 seconds. Bednarek also played a crucial part in Team USA's second-place finish in the 4x100m event at the 2025 World Relays.

Kenny Bednarek shares his thoughts on an impressive 100m at the Miami Grand Slam Track

Kenny Bednarek recently shared his thoughts on running an impressive 100m at the second leg of the 2025 Grand Slam Track. He won the race after clocking a run time of 9.79 seconds and eventually won the short sprints bracket for the second GST meet.

Speaking in an interview after his 100m, Bednarek expressed his happiness at the proper execution of his practice plans during the race and said (via Citius Meg, 00:06 onwards):

"I feel great, I mean as soon as the gun went off, I got out with the pack like I did at practice and I knew the win was mine."

Further speaking about the probable inclusion of 100m Olympic champion, Noah Lyles in the GST lineup as a challenger, Bednarek said:

"He has his invitation, if he wants to show up, he'll show up but we're not going to keep bringing his name. I mean the people are here to compete and that's it."

During the conversation, Bednarek also remarked that his race starts have improved his 100m performance in recent times, and he is very confident with it for the upcoming races.

