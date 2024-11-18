Sara Hall aims to support a noble cause as she announces her fourth Marathon appearance of the year

Sara Hall announced her excitement for the 2024 Valencia Marathon. She took to Instagram, confirming her participation in the race. This will be her fourth marathon in 2024. She encouraged her fans to participate in the noble cause by supporting rebuilding efforts in the city.

Hall, a professional long-distance runner, made her debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she finished eighth with a time stamp of 2:22:56 in a marathon event. In February 2024, she set the American master's record at the United States Olympic trials (marathon) by 2:26:06.

Later in April, Hall competed at the Boston Marathon, finishing 15th overall, and became the second American woman finisher with a time of 2:27:58. She also participated in the Chicago marathon event in October this year.

Trending

The Valencia Marathon will take place on December 1, 2024, in Zurich. It is ranked as the 4th best marathon in the world. Every year, its elite international athletes support, and a high-level organization contributes to its Gold-label status. This year, it will celebrate its 44th edition.

Recently, Sara Hall shared a post on Instagram, revealing her participation in the event.

"I'm racing Valencia Marathon. @marathonvalencia!".

"I've always wanted to experience the magical streets of the "Ciudad del Running" and so excited that this is the year. I'm hoping we can provide a boost to a city that's been through a lot recently," the post read.

The noble cause of the 2024 Valencia Marathon supports the rebuilding efforts in the city following the severe flooding caused by the DANA storm in October. The event organizers aim to raise funds for the reconstruction of the affected area.

Sara Hall on her fifth place in the 2024 US Olympics Marathon Trials in Orlando

Sara Hall at US Olympics Marathon Trials in Orlando / Source - Instagram @sarahall3

In February 2024, the US Olympic Marathon trials were held in Orlando, Florida, to determine who would compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Following her performance at the Orlando Olympic Marathon Trials, Sara Hall shared her career story in an interview 'Running: The State of the Sport by George Hirsch and Amby Burfoot' podcast in March 2024.

The interviewer asked her:

"How did you end up racing so well and with such confidence in Orlando? It didn't seem like you had the perfect buildup for it".

Hall replied:

"I dealt with a really long string of injuries for, it was almost exactly a year to the date from the star of the first one to the end of the last one. It was crazy. It was like almost to the day. And, and so, yeah, that was the main reason why I was kind of off the grid".

Hall suffered from IT band syndrome, caused by a forward lean and misalignment in the pelvis. Her body tilted too forward, and her pelvis was out of proper position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback