Savannah Sutherland feted after breaking Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s collegiate record at Michigan football game

Canadian athlete Savannah Sutherland received a grand welcome during the recent Michigan Wolverines' football game against New Mexico Lobos. This came on the back of Sutherland's impressive performance at the 2025 NCAA Championships that saw her clinch the 400m hurdles title.In addition, she also broke a record in the event that was previously held by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone after clocking a run time of 52.46 seconds. In addition, Sutherland also won the Big Ten title at this event in 2025. These performances also paved the way for Sutherland to receive the prestigious Bowerman award.A few weeks after these impressive performances, Sutherland received an amazing welcome at Michigan Stadium, where she was cheered on for her performances by a large crowd and was also honored on the pitch. NCAA Track and Field's X account shared pictures of Sutherland's welcome at the stadium.After these impressive performances at the collegiate level, Savannah Sutherland also performed well at the Canadian Championships earlier this month, which saw her clinch the 400m hurdles title with a run time of 51.51 seconds.However, her recent performance at the Silesia Diamond League was a bit disappointing as she finished sixth in the race after clocking 55.13 seconds. 400m hurdles World Champion, Femke Bol, was the winner of the event in 51.91 seconds.Savannah Sutherland opened up about her expectations for the World Championships 2025Savannah Sutherland (Image via: Getty)Savannah Sutherland shed light on her expectations for the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo. A few weeks ago, Sutherland revealed that she doesn't have many expectations from the Worlds event.Additionally, the 2025 NCAA Champion also remarked that her only aim is to finish higher than she did at the Paris Olympics last year, where she was placed seventh. The run to the final helped her make history, as she became the first Canadian woman to reach the final since 1996. She said (via CBC Sports, 5:15 onwards):&quot;Honestly, trying to keep my expectations low, and first thing is to make the final like I did last year. It's a super competitive right now and I feel like anything can happen, especially when there's hurdles involved. So, just trying to keep my head on straight and hopefully finish higher that I did last year. So, last year was seventh and just as long as I'm making forward progress, I think that's enough for me.&quot;Notably, Savannah Sutherland also participated in the World Championships in 2023, where she was eliminated from the semifinals of the tournament, ultimately placing 16th.