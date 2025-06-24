"Saved my life" - Simone Biles pens heartfelt note for important team member who came to rescue amid injury scare during Olympic comeback

Simone Biles recently celebrated the 2025 Olympic day. As she looked back upon her journey over three Games, the American penned a heartfelt note for Dr. Marcia Faustin, the Team USA physiotherapist who came to her rescue when she dealt with an injury scare at the Paris Olympics.

Biles made her Olympic debut in 2016, where she won four golds and one bronze medal. Four years later, the gymnast was a strong favorite to repeat this feat, but her mental health issues forced her to pull out of competition, resulting in significant backlash. In 2024, the American was in Paris to make her Olympic comeback, when injury issues almost derailed her journey yet again.

After consistent treatment, Simone Biles was able to compete at the Paris Olympics, where she won three golds and one silver. Recently, the 28-year-old highlighted Dr. Marcia Faustin as a life-saver, writing on her Instagram story,

“She is beauty, she is grace, Dr Marcia saved my lifeeeee. I know I got my honorary doctorate or whatevaaaa, but if you need a real Dr. call her not me. Hahahaha.”

Simone Biles delivers inspiring message as she accepts her honorary doctorate

Biles at a Netflix event (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles' exploits in the world of gymnastics have led to her becoming the most decorated athlete of all-time in her sport. Over the years, the American has claimed 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals.

In 2025, Washington University celebrated Biles’ achievement by bestowing her with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. The gymnast received the degree during the institution’s commencement ceremony, where she also delivered the commencement address.

In her speech, Biles encouraged the students present to be their own greatest self instead of chasing accomplishments, saying,

“In today’s dynamic world, things move quickly and there tends to be this urgency for what’s next rather than living in the moment. In the days and months ahead, you guys might feel like you’re floating around for a bit without the demands of school to keep you grounded. And that’s OK. Let it be, and just take some time for you. Because really, all you guys have to do is be you. “You don’t have to be the greatest engineer, the greatest lawyer, the greatest entrepreneur or the greatest social worker. You just need to be the greatest you that you can be — the greatest you of all time.”

On the gymnastics side of things, Simone Biles hasn't competed since the Paris Olympics. The American has been enjoying some time away from the sport, and her 2025 has seen her embark on multiple different adventures outside of her sport.

