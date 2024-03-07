"Says it all" - Riley Gaines reacts to high school transgender basketball player in girls team who have dominated all season

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer turned activist has demonstrated the significant advantage that transgender athletes have over their female counterparts in women's sports.

Gaines spotlighted the issue of transgenders participating in women's categories after she competed against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, at the 2022 NCAA Championship, calling out the competition as unfair.

This time around, Gaines highlighted the advantage that transgender athletes have over their female counterparts in basketball. She re-shared a photo of a high school transgender basketball player towering over their female player on X (formerly Twitter) and said:

"This picture says it all"

Expand Tweet

The image was initially posted by Libs of TikTok. The post stated:

"Meet Rose Johnson. A 6'2" male competing in the semifinals of his school's girl's basketball team. He previously elbowed a girl to the side of her face, nearly giving her a concussion which benched her for the rest of the game."

It questioned:

"How many more girls have to be injured before they stop participating in this madness?!"

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines argues transgender women have biological advantage in athletic competitions

In recent months, Gaines has heightened calls for measures to restrict transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. Last month, the former 12x All-American swimmer said in a social media post that a transgender player for Kipp Academy in Massachusetts injured three girls.

Gaines said:

"Trans-identified male player for Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls before half time causing Lowell Collegiate Charter School to forfeit."

She added:

"A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it's called brave."

Expand Tweet

Gaines, 23, said transgender women, even those who medically transitioned via hormones, retain a biological advantage in athletic competitions against cisgender women. She believes they should not be allowed to compete in women's sports.

Gaines said unfair competition was wrong and highlighted that it's important to open the eyes of the current generation. According to Breeze TV, Gaines said:

"She feels it's important to "open the eyes of this generation" to see "how this is harmful to females as well"

She a so stated lthat other female athletes are afraid to speak out.